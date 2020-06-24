Together Alone: Week 12 Gallery (June 15-21, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the twelfth week of submissions. (June 15-21, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

"Darlene Wesenberg Rzezotarski's Covid Sisters," Virginia Small, writer
"Moms funeral not due to COVID," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
"Saturday Night at The Rave: Entertainment in the time of Covid," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer
Saving A Life," Nora Peevy, writer

Featured photographs this week: