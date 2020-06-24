Together Alone: Week 12 Gallery (June 15-21, 2020)

by

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the twelfth week of submissions. (June 15-21, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

×

1 of 4

Darlene-Wesenberg-Rzezotarskis-Covid-Sisters_VSmall-Writer.jpg

"Darlene Wesenberg Rzezotarski's Covid Sisters," Virginia Small, writer

×

2 of 4

Moms-funeral-not-due-to-COVID_Barbara-Budish_Designer-Photographer.jpg

"Moms funeral not due to COVID," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer

×

3 of 4

Saturday-Night-at-The-Rave-Entertainment-in-the-time-of-Covid_Kristine-Hinrichs_Photographer.jpg

"Saturday Night at The Rave: Entertainment in the time of Covid," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer

×

4 of 4

Saving_A_Life_Nora_Peevy_Writer.jpg

Saving A Life," Nora Peevy, writer

Featured photographs this week:

  • "Darlene Wesenberg Rzezotarski's Covid Sisters," Virginia Small, writer
  • "Moms funeral not due to COVID," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
  • "Saturday Night at The Rave: Entertainment in the time of Covid," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer
  • Saving A Life," Nora Peevy, writer