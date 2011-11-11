The Art of Polymer @ The RAM

What\'s polymer? Remember what used to be called \'polymer clay?\' When the medium first arrived on the craft scene in the \'70\'s? Quite the rage on the art and craft circuit, anyone could buy the ubiquitous “bubble gum\'\' bead necklaces strung together with round balls that were baked in an oven and then painted. Everyone could do this easy technique because one only needed the material, polymer, and an oven.

Today, that same material, polymer, has evolved into an expressive art medium for numerous individuals because of its unusual properties; accessible, affordable, lightweight, no expensive equipment needed, and materials and powders can be added to a medium almost indestructible. Artists have learned to apply polymer to forms and surface, creating new objects, previously unthinkable.

The current exhibition at the Racine Art Museum (RAM) “Terra Nova: Polymer Art at the Crossroads” presents the originators and innovators to this material and how it may influence artists in the 21st century. With this debut of a generous gift to the museum, “Terra Nova” displays over 200 objects, from the miniature to magnificent, tiny jewelry, body adornments, furniture, sculpture and vessels.

The RAM features what they title “Boundary Breakers” in this exhibit, or artists who have made a significant contribution using polymer or influenced its history: Bonnie Bishoff, J.M. Seyron, Jeffrey Lloyd Dever, Kathleen Dustin, Steven Ford and David Forlano, Tory Hughes, Cynthia Toops, Pier Voulkos and Elise Winter. To acknowledge these artists\' accomplishments, three RAM staff members curated this astonishing exhibition and co-wrote a definitive catalogue with the identical name to document the the art of polymer\'s history. A website, polyartarchive.com, also discusses the medium\'s development and how contemporary artists are continuing to transform polymer into fine art.

To understand an artist\'s fascination with polymer, one needs to learn its unique features: Polymer is a compound infused with color, durable, hand-manipulated and veneers can be applied to its surface. Decorative patterns may be carved, veneered or sliced into the process and artists may borrow numerous techniques from glass, metalwork and woodworking. Found objects or other elements may be added to polymer without burning because it fires at low temperatures. All these qualities attract an artist to the medium.

While each artist in the exhibition provides a groundbreaking example of polymer, two were quite unique. Bonnie Bishoff and J. M. Syron have worked together as a team for more than 20 years. Bonnie taught science and also produces drawings and paintings, Syron crafted musical instruments. Then they began constructing furniture veneered with polymer, similar to how upholstery would be applied.

An oriental chest imagined for an exhibition at the Peabody Essex Museum (The oldest continuous operating museum in the US and located in Salem, Massachusetts) layers oriental surface design on the exterior and interior similar to marquetry. The wood effect startles the viewer while the polymer shimmers and shines layered with added pearlescent powders. A Star Chair (2002) incorporates polymer, mahogany and faux leather with similar striking results.

Kathleen Dustin moved around the world with her family, living in Turkey for a time, where she became drawn to feminine issues in these foreign places. Her polymer handbags fashion exotic faces in purse like vessels, completely functional.

While the handbags have changed throughout her career, created for exhibiting or wearing, Dustin applies gold leaf, rubber and sterling silver into her extraordinary accessories. Two examples, Madonna Purse (1998) and Life\'s Passion (2007) demonstrate this transition. Recently Dustin began transforming organic elements into more decorative pieces, one she titles Zinnia Red Purse (2007).

The exhibition definitively represents more than mere “bubble gum" necklaces of the past while the RAM provides a cutting edge look into the future of polymer coming into its own as a fine art/craft. The exhibition illustrates the story of what\'s been done and adds to the ongoing dialogue on art vs craft, and how polymer can be used in the future. Executive Director Bruce Pepich claims “Terra Nova, “ Wants to represent the high point of achievement for others in the field.”

The Racine Art Museum presents TERRA NOVA: Polymer Art at the Crossroads through February 5. The catalogue with the same title is available for purchase, as is artwork from these distinguished artists in the museum store. For information regarding coordinating museum programs, or to view the exhibit: www.ramart.org