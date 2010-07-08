Dave Cusick Presents African Art: The Female Form

This month at Elaine Erickson Gallery in the Historic Third Ward, Afrrican art is on display. Dave Cusick presents an exhibition taken from his private collection together with outside sources titled “The Female Form in African Art.” This explores the feminine mystique to non-western art, a subject that differs completely from one continent to another. Cusick worked at the Milwaukee Public Museum during the 1980's, specifically in ethnographic arts, where his love for African Art took him to new places and interests. Now this primarily involves collecting and dealing in artwork from West and Central Africa that is generally no less than 30 years old. Cusick enjoys explaining the diversity and intricacies to the numerous African cultures in realtion to their very individual art, and to those uninitiated but interested, chats about several pieces in Erickson's gallery that will be on exhibit until approximately July 15.

Q: How have African artists been trained?

A: Many times African artists use wooden sculptures and carvings to display their work. Generally speaking, they have been trained by master craftsman from their particular country instead of a formal education [as in the United States]. Some are self trained, similar to here, although the apprentice programs by the master craftsman are rigorous. Some artists are more talented than others, also similar to here, and so there is a disparity in African art similar to Western art. Yet the best master craftsman in Africa, in their [specific] countries, will then apprentice artists to follow in their footsteps.

Q: Does Africa relate differently to the female form then America?

A: Most African societies are matriarchal societies and their art is filled with the female form for both decorative and functional purposes. The majority of African Art has both decorative and functional purposes. This is unlike Western art, because most African Art was made to be used, for a very specific function, even if it is a carving on a spoon, usually other than to merely look at or be hung in a home or on a wall. Females are generally honored in African Art.

Q: Many African art forms include masks. Could you remark on that art form?

A: Masks are only part of the complete picture in African art. Usually a mask is part of a collar [made from plant material or fibers] attached to the mask [often removed unknowingly by collectors] together with the attire, or costume. Africans rarely separate a mask from the costume because the mask functions in a dance, as a spirit, and is only a small part of what was intended to be seen. The mask is the face of the spirit, ancestral spirits, who may often represent deceased women. They are sometimes danced in honor of, actually by the men, during special ceremonies.

Q: Where is this mask, or helmet, and then the accompanying body costume from?

A: [A helmet and mask with nails and a body mask with breasts and an enlarged belly]. This is from the Gelede, in the Republic of Benin, West Africa. It honors women, period: the childbearing and the childrearing. Men don the costumes with the helmet and the body mask along with heavy jewelry that clanks. This represents grandiose looking women with swollen breasts and body, in honor of the feminine.

Q: There's a very impressive statue on the center table in the gallery. Is there a special story for this female form?

A: This is an Assante, or Queen Mother, a maternity figure representing a royal shrine because she's wearing royal wedding sandals. She has three children surrounding her, and wears waist beads as well as a necklace, which denotes this is court art. She's very sensual looking and appealing, probably from the 1970's, and the wood has darkened with age. Some of these figures were actually dressed in courtly clothing. Women at court considered this a shrine and made offerings to her. African art is very rhythmic and vibrant. There's so much to sculpture and history in Africa, in art, yet to be discovered.

(Cusick may often be found in Elaine Erickson Gallery assisting art enthusists and Elaine. He may be available to discuss any piece on the floor during the exhibition. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)