Photographers 'Inspiring Change' at Charles Allis Museum

“Inspiring Change: The Photography of Chip Duncan and Mohamed Amin”

Charles Allis Art Museum, 1801 N. Prospect Ave.

Chip Duncan and Mohamed Amin understand art’s power to address societal ills. Kenyan photojournalist Amin (1943-1996) is perhaps best known for exposing Ethiopia’s famine crisis during the 1980s, although he also documented wars, natural disasters and other calamities—always with the hope that his images would rally the world to incite change. Since the 1980s, Milwaukee’s Chip Duncan has documented the effect of humanitarian crises on the folk of more than 40 developing countries, from Burma to Afghanistan. “Inspiring Change: The Photography of Chip Duncan and Mohamed Amin,” May 10 through Oct. 21 at the Charles Allis Art Museum, features three galleries of photographs and documentary videos that present a cross-section of the documentarians’ work. On May 18, Mohamed Amin’s son, Salim Amin, will visit Milwaukee to present Mo & Me, a documentary about his father’s life and work.

Milwaukee Museum Mile Day 2018

Various locations along North Prospect, North Terrace and North Wahl avenues

Five museums dot a scenic span of North Prospect Avenue, which has accordingly been deemed “Museum Mile.” On Sunday, May 13—Mother’s Day—these five institutions will wave or reduce their admission fees, offer free docent-led tours, set out snacks and have prepared activities to entertain the children while the adults mingle and contemplate. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. a shuttle will run continuously between the five museums: Jewish Museum Milwaukee, the Museum of Wisconsin Art at Saint John’s On The Lake, the Charles Allis Art Museum, Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum and North Point Lighthouse.

Ian Plant Residency

Woodson Art Museum

700 N. 12th St., Wausau

Photography has taken Ian Plant to extraordinary places: to the tops of active volcanoes, in pursuit of endangered animals and into Wisconsin ice caves. On May 12 and 13, photography brings Plant to Wausau’s Woodson Art Museum for a brief, yet busy, residency. From 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, the photographer will lead a gallery tour of the Woodson’s ongoing “Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary” exhibition, which includes his Ice Cave Wisconsin. Afterwards, from 3-6 p.m., Plant will lead a class for intermediate photographers entitled “Lessons from the Field,” touching on both technical and philosophical issues (call 715-845-7010 to register). On Sunday from 1-2 p.m., Plant will share his favorite photos and the stories of their capture.