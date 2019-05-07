Visual Arts Preview: May 9-15, 2019

× Expand Shirley Goodman, sketchbook page, couple - A piece in "On the Wing" at the Portrait Society Gallery running May 10-June 8, 2019.

“On the Wing” May 10-June 8 Portrait Society Gallery 207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526

Portrait Society Gallery presents an exhibition of more than 150 sketchbooks created by participants of “On the Wing”—its non-profit organization dedicated to giving voice and visibility to adult populations who may not otherwise have access to art resources. Damon White, an On the Wing participant, describing the impact of the class, says “happiness is the state of my mind when I come to art class. I’m in total bliss; problems are pushed to the side. Art is what pushes the boulder out of my way, so I can seek growth and humility through my drawings.” The works on display were created over a two-year period during sketchbook drawing sessions at the House of Peace—the Capuchin hub of community services in Milwaukee. When participants finished their sketchbooks, the gallery purchased it and now shares the fruits of these labors at this exhibition and celebratory fundraising event. For more information, call 414-870-9930 or visit portraitsocietygallery.com.

“World Bonsai Day” May 11-18 Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Bonsai is a living art that is appreciated by people in every culture. World Bonsai Day is for sharing this peaceful art and advancing international friendship and goodwill. In honor of this special day and the re-opening of the Bonsai Pavilion, Lynden hosts a special temporary exhibit of bonsai created from material collected from nature. The exhibit opens at 1 p.m. Saturday with a demonstration by bonsai collection curator Jack Douthitt. This temporary exhibit will remain on view daily (except Thursday) through May 18, 2019. Thereafter the pavilion—which houses the collection of the Milwaukee Bonsai Society—will be open to the public Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays and by appointment May-October. Admission is free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden. For more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.

“Milwaukee Museum Mile Day” Sunday, May 12 various locations

The Eighth Annual Milwaukee Museum Mile Day celebration will once again take place on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a great way to spend Mother’s Day: exploring five unique museums on Milwaukee’s historic East Side. All five “MMM” museums-galleries will offer free or reduced admission and light refreshments, including champagne and lemonade at some locations. Other event offerings during the day include activities for children, prize drawings and free docent-led or self-guided tours at the museums. All participating museums are within walking distance of each other, and a free shuttle bus will run continuously every half hour between them as well. Milwaukee Museum Mile locations are the Charles Allis Art Museum, Jewish Museum Milwaukee, MOWA at St. John’s On The Lake, Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum and the North Point Lighthouse. For more information, visit milwaukeemuseummile.org.