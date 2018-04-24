Visual Arts Preview: April 26, 2018

× Expand 123208136

Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day at Studio 224

The history of photography begins with the pinhole. Imagine the wonderment of discovering that a tiny hole in the front wall of a dark room let light cast an upside down image on the back wall. From there, it only took chemistry a few centuries to figure out how to affix the image to a stable substrate. Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day commemorates these epochal achievements in visual culture by prompting pinhole photographers to get to work and then upload their work to pinholeday.org. The shutterbugs at Port Washington’s Studio 224 invite you April 28-29 to bring your pinhole camera (they’re quite easy to make with the internet’s assistance) to photograph Port Washington’s waterfront. The studio’s darkroom will be open to the public between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for processing paper negatives.

“Explore Wisconsin Modernists’ Biographies”

Cedarburg Art Museum

W63 N675 Washington Ave.

The Cedarburg Art Museum’s “Wisconsin Modernists: Rebels from Regionalism” exhibition is on display through June 3. With works by figures of international significance, like Carl Holty, and enduring local legacy, like Mary Nohl, digesting all the exhibition has to offer in one week seems like a tall order. Fortuitously, on Sunday, April 29 at 1 p.m., exhibition research associate Samantha Landre will lead visitors through the exhibition with a presentation on the lives of the exhibited artists. The event is free and open to the public.

International Sculpture Day

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

April 28 is the fourth annual International Sculpture Day, a worldwide celebration of three-dimensional art. The Lynden Sculpture Garden—itself home to a celebrated collection of more than 50 exemplars of 20th-century monumental sculptures installed across 40 acres of prime Wisconsin nature—is a natural choice for holding the local celebration. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, Lynden will orient its celebration around icons of sculpture David Smith and Tony Smith, with drop-in activities and a cake in the shape of Tony Smith’s minimalist masterpiece Wandering Rocks. The events are free for members and included with admission for non-members.