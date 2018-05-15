Visual Arts Preview: May 17-23, 2018

Upcoming in the world of visual art are the temporary installation of pop artist Robert Indiana’s LOVE, 1966-2000 on Wisconsin Avenue, a vibrant photography exhibition titled “Puebla: Sierra Mágica” by Fernando Sosa Macip at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts and workshops by celebrated children’s book illustrator Ann Thomas at Cedarburg Cultural Center.

‘LOVE’ on Wisconsin Ave.

One of the most distinctive characteristics of modern art is its relentless challenging of traditional notions of art. Marcel Duchamp famously submitted a signed urinal to a 1917 exhibition. And with his infamous Brillo boxes—nearly indistinguishable from the actual packaging of the soap pads—Andy Warhol similarly thumbed his nose at the art establishment.

Pop artist Robert Indiana shares this disregard for unquestioned conventions. Why, for instance, should an artist paint on a canvas? Why not the floor of a basketball court? Among Indiana’s most adventurous works was the MECCA Arena floor on which the Milwaukee Bucks played from the late ’70s until moving to the BMO Harris Bradley Center in the late ’80s. The MECCA floor is currently in storage somewhere in the state, but another of Indiana’s works will now grace the city, courtesy of Sculpture Milwaukee. LOVE, 1966-2000 will be installed on Wisconsin Avenue outside Northwestern Mutual’s Tower and Commons through Oct. 21, providing Milwaukeeans with a poignant and simple maxim.

“Puebla: Sierra Mágica” Walker’s Point Center for the Arts 839 S. Fifth St.

Fernando Sosa Macip’s collection of photographs “Puebla: Sierra Mágica” arrives at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts for the brief span of May 21-25. In the exhibition, the contemporary photographer focuses on the northeastern mountain state of Puebla, Mexico. The lush colors of nature and culture complement one another, suggesting a harmonious way of life often lost to modern urbanites. “Puebla: Sierra Mágica” opens with a reception at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 21.

Ann Thomas, Artist-in-Residence Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave.

Illustrator Ann Thomas is the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s May artist-in-residence. For her work with pen and ink, watercolor and colored pencil, the former Mount Mary University instructor has received the Moonbeam Award for Children’s literature and the Silver Benjamin Franklin Award for children’s book illustration. Thomas will be present on May 18 and 25, from 12-4 p.m., to chat about her work and creative process. Interested parties can also sign up for a workshop on simplified perspective and pen techniques with watercolor wash taking place on Thursday, June 28.