A Week of Art

Art Watch for the Week: December 1-8

Keep the artistic soul in sync with these festive activities that also celebrate the holidays in creative style. Plan ahead to enjoy these events with a friend and welcome the season.

“James Charles Jewelry Show” at Elaine Erickson Gallery on the first Floor of the Marshall Building, Historic Third Ward: The first floor gallery hosts an annual Christmas show with contemporary jewelry for one day only, Saturday, December 1, noon to 5:00 p.m.

“Object Group Jewelry Trunk Show