A Week of Art

by

Art Watch for the Week: December 1-8

Keep the artistic soul in sync with these festive activities that also celebrate the holidays in creative style.     Plan ahead to enjoy these events with a friend and welcome the season.   

“James Charles Jewelry Show” at  Elaine Erickson Gallery on the first Floor of the Marshall Building, Historic Third Ward:  The first floor gallery hosts an annual Christmas show with contemporary jewelry for one day only, Saturday, December 1, noon to 5:00 p.m.

“Object Group Jewelry Trunk Show