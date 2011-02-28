Weekend Art Events in Milwaukee, Waukesha

Two events on the first weekend of March offer opportunities for those who appreciate art both inside and outside.

More than 20 venues open their doors inside the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building on Friday, March 4, 5-9 p.m. Galleries and merchants on five floors present new exhibitions; refreshments at cash bars provide added comfort.

The building's lower level hosts "Women in Art," an exhibition honoring International Women's Day (March 8) 5-9 p.m. March 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 5 and noon-3 p.m. March 6. CR Davidson Art, Luminosity Inc. and Spill curate this intriguing exhibit, which includes more than 15 artists working in a variety of styles. A handmade charm honoring the event will be available for purchase during this unique celebration.

On the second floor, Mussmann/Quirk Studios features two young artists and their delicate multimedia images. The third floor's Luckystar Studio displays photography in "People, Places and Things."

Four first-floor galleries will participate as well: Reginald Baylor Studio provides affordable fine art and ideas for creative living; Elaine Erickson Gallery presents abstract art in "Joyce Gust and Kenn Kwint"; Grava Gallery showcases primitive figurative art in "Philip Atilano: New Work"; and Timo Gallery offers fresh, expressive large canvases. This pre-spring event showcases the Marshall Building's multifaceted creative energy.

Outside, Historic Downtown Waukesha hosts Art Crawl 65"The Get Lucky Crawl" on Saturday, March 5, 4-10 p.m. More than 120 artists will displays works in galleries and art studios on or near Main Street. Among many exciting events will be a 7-10 p.m. artist's reception for Tom Hoffman at Waukesha Tattoo Co. @ Galleria Edge.