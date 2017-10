Bruegger’s

Multiple locations

These old-fashioned, kettle-boiled bagels come in traditional flavors like blueberry and chocolate chip, as well as interesting combinations like cranberry orange and rosemary olive oil. Pair them with one of many cream-cheese concoctions and enjoy now, or take a dozen home with you (they’ll taste just as fresh tomorrow). (M.H.)

Runners-up: Panera Bread, Big Apple Bagels