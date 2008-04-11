BEST DELICATESSEN

Benji’s Deli

4156 N. Oakland Ave.

332-7777

Benji’s specializes in Jewish dishes that are nearly impossible to find anywhere else in Milwaukee. Their corned beef, long hailed as the city’s finest, is their biggest claim to fame, but the menu also includes an impressive assortment of herring, borscht, brisket and matzo, as well as plate-dwarfing clubs and sandwiches. Don’t forget about breakfast. For that meal, Benji’s offers unique items like corned beef or lox omelets and their signature dish, Hoppel Poppel, a blend of fried salami, potatoes and eggs. For an extra buck, you can upgrade to the Super Hoppel Poppel, which adds green peppers, mushrooms, onions and cheese to the mix. (E.R.)

