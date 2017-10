Miss Katie’s Diner

1900 W. Clybourn St.

344-0044

A true blast from the past, Miss Katie’s will have you reminiscing about those home-cooked meals mom used to make, like meatloaf, barbecue ribs and mashed potatoes. The diner’s retro ’50s d�cor is fun and funky, and has hosted the likes of former President Bill Clinton and Food Network guru Rachael Ray. Don’t forget to try the hash browns, which never disappoint. (M.H.)

Runners-up: Ma Fischer’s, George Webb