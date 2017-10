Rip Tide Seafood Bar and Grill

649 E. Erie St.

271-8433

In a Midwest city bred primarily on cheese and beer (at least in national perception), Rip Tide, in the resurgent Third Ward, will have many believing they’ve been transplanted to the seafood-heavy East Coast. A vast array of fresh fish selections and a large offering of various shellfish have established Rip Tide as the standard for fine seafood dining in the city. (P.S.)

Runners-up: Coast, River Lane Inn