BEST SOUPS

Soup Bros.

209 W. Florida St.

270-1040

The funkadelic mishmash of original art, spirited souvenirs and seemingly random collections give this small, cozy Walker’s Point dining room the feeling of a lived-in family kitchen. But don’t let the decidedly un-swank motif fool you. The fantastic soups and fine sandwiches speak of owner Richard Regner’s training at the Culinary Institute of America and his service in the competitive New York City restaurant world. Whether it’s a big bowl of roasted red pepper bisque or Cowboy Dick’s Chunky Chili, a comforting sense of community can be found around the long, rustic wood table at Soup Bros. (S.B.)

