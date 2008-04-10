BEST SPECIALTY BREAD

Breadsmith

Multiple locations

In a society where megawatt grocery stores eliminate the need to visit small specialty shops for a particular type of product, there’s something to be said for doing just that. The warm and cozy Breadsmith shop on Downer Avenue is lined with shelves of fresh hearth-baked breads and high-quality bakery. In addition to the regular lineup of breads available daily, each day of the week features its own tasty specialty bread. (S.B.)

Runners-up: Great Harvest Bread Co., Sciortino’s Bakery