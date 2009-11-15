Milwaukee's Best Fish Fry and Microbrewery

×

As Pabst and Millerproducts continue their Milwaukee reign, Lakefront Brewery fights the goodfight by providing drinkers with really good beer. Lakefront’s selection ofales and lagers is a bit more expensive, but you get what you pay for, and atLakefront you get well crafted, flavorful, locally brewed beer. The popularLakefront Brewery tour is a great way to see how your favorite beer is brewed.For $6, you get four pours and you get to keep your glass. If you want to soakup all that beer with some fried fish, the Lakefront Palm Garden serves a fishfry, with beer battered cod and breaded perch.

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

414-372-8800

http://www.lakefrontbrewery.com/main.html

Runners-up (Fish Fry): Serb Hall, Brocach Irish Pub

Runners-up (Microbrewery): New Glarus, Sprecher Brewery