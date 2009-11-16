Milwaukee's Best Live Music Venue

×

You can practicallyset your watch to it: At almost every concert at the Pabst Theater, a performerwill pause to comment on the historic opera house’s beauty. Good looks aren’tall the venue has going for it, though. In addition to flawless acoustics, thePabst has a reputation for cheap ticket prices and pulling in acclaimedheadliners that might otherwise tour around Milwaukeeinthe last year it’s hosted unforgettable performances from Wilco, Grizzly Bear, Antony and the Johnsonsand Steve Earle. Thanks to the Pabst Theater, and its sister venues theRiverside Theater and the Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee’s concert calendar now rivals thoseof city’s twice our size.

The Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells St.

414-286-3663

http://www.pabsttheater.org/





Runners-up: Turner Hall Ballroom, Summerfest