Milwaukee's Best Local TV Personality

The only anchor atMilwaukee’s FOX affiliate who actually seems to be auditioning for a gig on theFOX News Network, Ted Perry is the station’s most visible anchor, thankslargely to his nightly “Ted’s Take” commentariesbrief, rarely contentiousopinion pieces that are often as much about Ted Perry as anything else. Viewersseem split between finding Perry charming and finding him pompous, but even thelatter camp can’t deny the anchor’s obvious love for Milwaukee and his viewers, whom he connectswith through his Twitter feed, @TheTeditorial.

Runners-up: Brad Hicks, VinceVitrano