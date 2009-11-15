Milwaukee's Best New Restaurant (Opened Since November 2008)

×

From the brains behindComet Cafe arrived a hip, new cousin restaurant in Bay View that’s even moreobsessed with bacon. Every dish at Honeypie is as hearty as the restaurant’sNorth Woods ambiance suggests. The menu supplements burgers and pulled-porksandwiches with comfort food like macaroni and cheese, a creamy chicken andbiscuit pie and a heaping, open-faced turkey sandwich, served with mashedpotatoes and cranberry sauce. For dessert, cupcakes and pies, like the dinnersthey follow, are made from scratch. An instant hit in the neighborhood,Honeypie also boasts one of Bay View’s best brunches.

Honeypie Café

2643 S. KinnickinnicAve.

414-489-7437

http://www.honeypiecafe.com/