×

Once you get your petstarted on an organic or natural diet, you’ll never go back to junk-filledkibble or canned food. They’re less likely to develop allergies or behavioralproblems and they’ll have fewer chronic health conditions and a shinier coat.(And better breath!) Bark N’ Scratch Outpost offers a host of options for yourpet, from frozen raw food to herbal remedies to shampoo.

Bark N’ ScratchOutpost

5835 W. Blue Mound Road

414-444-4110

Runners-up:Hoffers, The Natural Pet