Milwaukee's Best Rock Club

Every city has asmall, storied club that’s hosted a who’s-who of bands before they becamefamous. Milwaukee’s is the Cactus Club, which has booked early gigs byfavorites like The White Stripes, Interpol, Bright Eyes and Death Cab forCutie, not to mention countless punk bands of varying stature. This year theCactus Club has hosted packed shows from touring acts like The Ponys, The PaperChase and Neil Hamburger, and more importantly countless shows from Milwaukee’s best and mostexciting indie-rock and punk bands. If you’re looking for great local music,this is the place to start.





The Cactus Club

2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

414-897-0663

http://www.cactusclubmilwaukee.com/







Runners-up: Shank Hall, Mad Planet