Milwaukee's Best Strip Club

Late-nightdiscussions on Goethe’s Faust andscholarly arguments concerning the international ramifications of forgivingThird World debt are all well and good, but sometimes you just have to get yo’booby on. For those Milwaukeeans who still need to learn why “T” and “A” arethe most important letters in the alphabet, Silk Exotic provides the perfecteducation. And when the lesson plan includes daily specials, third-shiftparties and VIP offerings, it’s little wonder that readers have selected Silkas the city’s best strip club/source of higher learning.





Silk Exotic

11400 W. Silver Spring Road

414-462-7455

http://www.silkexotic.com/





Runners-up: Crazy Horse, On the Border