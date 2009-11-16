Milwaukee's Best Vintage/Thrift Store

×

Goodwill Industrieschose Milwaukeeto launch a prototype for a new kind of outlet, a professionally arrangedboutique with choice used clothes and other items culled from their enormousstock of donations. Retique is beautifully outfitted in a high-ceilinged,rehabbed industrial space with a tile floor and rack after rack ofwell-displayed clothing. Aside from the low prices, the only reminder thatyou’re not perusing a high-end shop selling new merchandise is the friendlyparting remark from the clerk: “Thank you for supporting our mission.”

Retique

190 N. Broadway

273-1797

Runners-up:Yellow Jacket, ReThreads