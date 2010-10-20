It’s hard not to be proud of yourself when you complete a yoga class at Bikram Yoga Milwaukee on the corner of Commerce Street and Humboldt Avenue on the city’s East Side. It is a challenge, to say the least: 26 yoga postures book-ended by two breathing exercises over the course of an hour and a half in a room heated to 105 degrees Fahrenheit with a humidity of 40%. Bikram Yoga’s founder, Bikram Choudhury, says his sequence of postures works every part of the body to give the organs, veins, ligaments and muscles everything they need to maintain optimum health and maximum function.

Bikram Yoga Milwaukee

2084 N. Commerce St.

414-264-9642

www.bikramyoga-milwaukee.com