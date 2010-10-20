So it isn’t a brewery, but we felt special mention had to be made of the fun 45-minute tour available at Great Lakes Distillery in the Menomonee River Valley. When the craft distillery began producing its award-winning Rehorst Premium Milwaukee Vodka in 2006, it was the first Wisconsin distillery to open its doors since Prohibition. Visitors who take the free tour learn how Great Lakes produces citrus and honey-flavored vodka, gin, absinthe, pumpkin seasonal spirit, and grappa. Three bucks buys a flight of three products to try, all of which can be enjoyed in the distillery’s comfortable tasting room.

Great Lakes Distillery

616 W. Virginia St.

414-431-8683

www.greatlakesdistillery.com