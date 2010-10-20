Milwaukee may be better known for its German heritage, but the city hosts the largest celebration of Celtic culture in the country. One of Milwaukee’s most vibrant ethnic festivals, Irish Fest reliably draws some of the most popular Celtic and Celtic-rock bands from around the world. Each year Irish Fest patrons consume more than 10,000 pounds of corned beef, much of it in the form of Reuben rolls: crispy egg rolls brimming with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese and served with zesty mustard. They’re perhaps the most perfect snack ever created by a culture that’s mastered good pub food.