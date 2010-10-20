Riviera Maya is a bona fide once-a-week establishmentthe type of restaurant you can enjoy visiting at least every seven days without diminishing the joy. Whether you stick to a favorite (chips and guac with a bowl of tortilla soup) or explore the offerings (traditional fare like tacos, tostadas and burritos, as well as enchiladas with any of six tasty, authentic moles), the menu continues to entice. Throw in a banquet/party room, a weekend brunch, weekday happy hour specials and a full drink menu and you can see why return visits to Riviera Maya are a must.

Riviera Maya

2258 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-294-4848

riviera-maya-milwaukee.com