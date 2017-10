When Salon Thor opened in Bay View in 2007, the neighborhood didn’t exactly need another salon. But Thor and his staff have managed to become breakout stars in a crowded field, thanks to excellent skills, attention to customer service and the use of organic dyes and products instead of harsh, unnatural chemicals. Expect perfect strangers to ask “Who does your hair?” after you’ve left the salon.

Salon Thor

3128 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-482-2225

www.salonthor.net