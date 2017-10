Anaba Tea Room

2107 E. Capitol Drive

414-963-9510

www.gardenroomonline.com

On beautiful summer days, the rooftop garden of Anaba is one of the most spectacular places in town for lunch. In the cold season, Anaba withdraws to the darker comfort of the lower level of its garden shop. Either way, it offers an extensive menu of tea and a delightful array of light and appealingly healthy sandwiches and salads. (D.L.)

Runners-up:

Watts Tea Shop

Rochambo