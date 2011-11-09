Bradford Beach

2400 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

414-962-8809

www.bradfordbeachjam.com

I'd like my ashes to be scattered near here—maybe not in the sand right under the feet of the volleyball players, but in view of them. I'd like to spend eternity beside the lake, the tree-filled bluffs, the sunbathers, Frisbee players, wind surfers and sightseers, the cabanas and beach chairs and beer stands. In winter, understood by the original native inhabitants as a time of cleansing, it's a stretch of icy, windy solitude. (J.S.)

