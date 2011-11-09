Casablanca

728 E. Brady St.

414-271-6000

www.casablancaonbrady.com

In the classic Bogart film, everyone goes to Rick's. In Milwaukee, everyone who loves falafel, shish kabob, hummus and the foods of the Near East goes to Casablanca. The weekday and Sunday lunch buffets offer a tantalizing array of mostly vegetarian options. The menu includes much of what's on the buffet table, plus many meat dishes. Stylishly designed, the bar is a fine place for a drink (or a glimpse of Middle Eastern music videos). (D.L.)

Runners-up:

Shahrazad

Tulip