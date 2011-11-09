Danceworks

1661 N. Water St.

414-277-8480

www.danceworksmke.org

This forward-looking, hard-working company serves so many people. In addition to ambitious concerts of new work by the professional Danceworks Performance Company, as well as a risk-taking series of experimental performances, its programs include the Mad Hot Tap and Ballroom classes and competition, extensive outreach to schools and senior centers (including a range of classes for children and adults), guest artist performances and interdisciplinary collaborations with Present Music, Florentine Opera, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and other local groups. (J.S.)

Runners-up:

Milwaukee Ballet

Trinity Irish Dancers