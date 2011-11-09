Emperor of China

1010 E. Brady St.

414-271-8889

www.emperorofchinarestaurant.com

As perennial Shepherd Express winners, gracious owners Jimmy and Kalen Horng are running out of wall space on which to display their Best Of award plaques. The acclaim is well deserved. Careful and friendly service, fresh, delicious food, a varied yet distinctive menu, large portions and modest prices: What more could you ask for? The décor is lovely and quiet conversation is easy. Carryout and delivery services are impeccable. My favorite dish is the Indonesian-influenced chicken with peanut satay sauce. (J.S.)

