More than anyone, John Gurda has reminded Milwaukee of its unique heritage. Gurda has been examining the city's past from many angles since the 1970s, but he achieved local historian superstar status when his book The Making of Milwaukee was adapted by MPTV into an Emmy-winning documentary series. A public rather than ivory tower intellectual, Gurda has prefaced site-specific, historically informed performances by Wild Space Dance Company with his insights. (D.L.)

Runners-up:

Peter Straub

Neil Haven