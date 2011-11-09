Maharaja

1550 N. Farwell Ave.

414-276-2250

www.maharajarestaurants.com

Since the belated arrival of Indian restaurants in Milwaukee during the mid-'80s, buffets have been a popular way to introduce the dishes of the subcontinent. Maharaja has been a perennial lunchtime favorite for Shepherd Express readers, both for flavor and variety. Not only will you not leave hungry, but most of us would be unable to find room to taste every item on the sprawling set of buffet tables. (D.L.)

Runners-up Buffet:

Potawatomi Bingo Casino

Whole Foods Market

Runners-up Indian/Pakistani Restaurant:

Mayura

Bombay Sweets