Marina Dimitrijevic

This young but tested county supervisor scored another victory this summer, when she helped to lead the successful fight for domestic partnership benefits for Milwaukee County workers. That follows on the heels of her cost-saving and smart Green Print plan, which has reduced the county's greenhouse gas emissions and saved water and energy, too. Dimitrijevic has also formed a political action committee to help progressive candidates get elected to office, and we have no doubt that she'll be making a play for the chairmanship of the board when that position becomes available again.