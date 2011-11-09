Sobelman's Pub and Grill

1900 W. St. Paul Ave.

414-931-1919

www.milwaukeesbestburgers.com

Sobelman's may have been bested by another Milwaukee burger place on the Travel Channel's “Food Wars” contest, but that did nothing to diminish the local standing of this beloved burger hub in the Menomonee Valley. Sobelman's burgers start with the best bun in the city, a buttery, egg-washed roll that would be a treat on its own. The signature Sobelman burger plays off the pillowy texture of the bun with a trio of melted cheeses, a cut of bacon and a scoop of fried, diced onions and jalapenos that lends just a bit of heat and sweetness. It's an utterly delectable, perfectly balanced burger. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

AJ Bombers

Kopp's