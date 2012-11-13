Bought & Sold

Best of Milwaukee 2012

by

Adult Retail Store

Tool Shed    

414-906-5304

2427 N. Murray Ave.

www.toolshedtoys.com

 

Runners-up:

Super Video

City News & Video

 

Antiques Store      

Antiques on Second

414-645-9640

1039 S. Second St.

www.antiquesonsecond.com

 

Runners-up:

Riverview Antique Market 

Chattel Changers

 

Art Supply Store  

Utrecht

Multiple Locations

www.utrechtart.com

 

Runners-up:

Artist and Display  

Michaels

 

Domestic Auto Dealership          

Heiser Automotive Group

Multiple Locations

www.heiser.com

 

Runners-up:

Holz Motors           

Andrew Automotive Group

 

Import Auto Dealership   

International Autos Group

414-543-3000

2400 S. 108th St., West Allis

www.iaautogroup.com

 

Runners-up:

Concours Motors   

Wilde

 

Auto Repair           

Knepper Bros. Inc. 

414-744-2280

2892 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

 

Runners-up:

Felsing Service Inc.

Girard’s Service Center

 

Bike Shop  

Cory the Bike Fixer

414-967-9446

2410 N. Murray Ave.

www.corythebikefixer.com

 

Runners-up:

Ben's Cycle

Wheel & Sprocket

 

Bookstore  

Barnes & Noble      

Multiple Locations

www.barnesandnoble.com

 

Runners-up:

Boswell Book Co.

Half Price Books

 

Boutique—Clothing

Fred Boutique         

414-270-1009

522 N. Water St.

www.fredboutique.com

 

Runners-up:

Faye's          

Luci Boutique

 

Camping Equipment        

Laacke & Joys        

Multiple Locations

www.ljoutdoors.com

 

Runners-up:

REI  

Sherpers

 

Clothing—Children's

The Children's Place           

Multiple Locations

www.childrensplace.com

 

Runners-up:

Baby Gap   

Little Monsters

 

Clothing—Men's  

Harleys for Men     

414-332-3404

3565 N. Oakland Ave.

www.harleys4men.com

 

Runners-up:

Men's Wearhouse   

Kohl's

 

Clothing—Women's

Macy's

Multiple Locations

www.macys.com

 

Runners-up:

Boston Store           

Kohl's

 

Comic Book Store

Collector's Edge Comics

Multiple Locations

www.collectorsedgecomics.com

 

Runners-up:

Greenfield News     

Graveyard Records

 

Eyewear     

Metro Eye  

414-727-5888

301 N. Water St.

www.metroeye.biz

 

Runners-up:

Sunglass Hut           

Be Spectacled

 

Fair Trade Store   

Riverwest Co-op & Café

414-264-7933

733 E. Clarke St.

www.riverwestcoop.org

 

Runners-up:

Alterra         

Fair Trade for All

 

Flower Shop

Milwaukee Florist (Milwaukee School of Flower Design)

877-322-5666

www.milwaukeeschoolofflowerdesign.com           

 

Runners-up:

Belle Fiori   

Locker’s

 

Furniture

Steinhafels

Multiple Locations

www.steinhafels.com

 

Runners-up:

Ashley Furniture    

Rubin's

 

Garden Center      

Stein Gardens & Gifts

Multiple Locations

www.steingg.com

 

Runners-up:

Kellner Greenhouses           

Milaeger’s

 

Head Shop 

Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts

414-962-3052

2949 N. Oakland Ave.

www.knuckleheadstobacco.com

        

Runners-up:

Uhle Tobacco Co.   

Blue

 

Jewelry Store

Kesslers Diamonds

Multiple Locations

www.kesslersdiamonds.com

 

Runners-up:

Bangles & Bags       

Planet Bead

 

Musical Instrument Store           

Cascio Interstate Music

800-462-2263

13819 W. National Ave., New Berlin

www.interstatemusic.com

 

Runners-up:

Wade's Guitar Shop

Brass Bell Music

 

New Retail Store (Opened in 2011-2012)          

The Waxwing          

4415 N. Oakland Ave.

www.thewaxwing.com

 

Runners-up:

Brass Rooster         

Charming Charlie

 

Pet Store    

Petco           

Multiple Locations

www.petco.com

 

Runners-up:

Pet Supplies Plus    

Bark n’ Scratch

 

Record Store         

The Exclusive Company

Multiple Locations

www.exclusivecompany.com

 

Runners-up:

Rush-Mor Records 

Bullseye Records

 

Shoe Store

Mr. Shoe

414-277-0660

1533 N. Farwell Ave.

www.mrshoe.net

 

Runners-up:

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse     

Stan's Fit For Your Feet

 

Vintage/Thrift Store        

Goodwill     

Multiple Locations

www.goodwillsew.com

 

Runners-up:

ReThreads   

Value Village

 