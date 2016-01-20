Best of Milwaukee 2015: Medical

by

Acupuncturist

First Place:

INVIVO

2060 N. Humboldt Ave.

414-265-5606

invivowellness.com

 

Runner Up:

Milwaukee Community Acupuncture

 

Honorable Mentions:

Acupuncture by Alana

Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates

 

Aesthetician

First Place:

Anastasia Barrientos (Originails Salon & Spa)

6122 S. 108th St. 

414-425-8489

originails100.com

 

Runner Up:

Neroli Salon & Spa

 

Honorable Mentions:

Lovely Salon and Spa

Quintessa Medical Spa

 

Chiropractor

First Place:

Chiropractic Company

Multiple locations

chiropracticco.com

 

Runner Up:

Cream City Chiropractic

 

Honorable Mentions:

INVIVO

Epic Life Chiropractic

 

Cosmetic Dentist

First Place:

Dental Arts Associates

11600 W. North Ave.

414-386-3576

drrichardrosen.com

 

Runner Up:

Stephanie Murphy DDS Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

 

Honorable Mentions:

Modern Touch Dental

WisconsinSmiles

 

Cosmetic Surgeon

First Place:

Clinic of Cosmetic Surgery

Multiple Locations

clinicofcosmeticsurgery.com

 

Runner Up:

Paul Loewenstein, M.D.

 

Honorable Mentions:

Quintessa Medical Spa

WisconsinSmiles

 

Dentist

First Place:

Dental Arts Associates

11600 W. North Ave.

414-386-3576

 

Runner Up:

Stephanie Murphy DDS Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

 

Honorable Mentions:

WisconsinSmiles

Katherine J. Kircher, DDS

 

Dermatologist

First Place:

Dermatology Associates of Wisconsin, S.C.

Multiple locations

dermwisconsin.com

 

Runner Up:

Affiliated Dermatologists, S.C.

 

Honorable Mentions:

Aurora Health Care

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare

 

Eye Doctor

First Place:

Milwaukee Eye Care Associates

Multiple Locations

milwaukeeeyecare.com

 

Runner Up:

Metro Eye

 

Honorable Mentions:

Bronze Optical

Lakeshore Eye Care Professionals

 

Gynecologist

First Place:

Planned Parenthood

Multiple locations

plannedparenthood.org

 

Runner Up:

Aurora Health Care

 

Honorable Mentions:

Columbia St. Mary’s

Moreland OB-GYN & Associates, S.C.

 

Hospital

First Place:

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

froedtert.com

 

Runner Up:

Columbia St. Mary’s

 

Honorable Mentions:

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center

 

Lasik Surgeon

First Place:

Milwaukee Eye Care Associates

Multiple locations

milwaukeeeyecare.com

 

Runner Up:

Hale Vision/TLC Laser Centers

 

Honorable Mentions:

Lakeshore Eye Care Professionals

 

Physical Therapist

First Place:

INVIVO

2060 N. Humboldt Ave.

414-265-5606

invivowellness.com

 

Runner Up:

Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy

 

Honorable Mention:

Alliant Physical Therapy Group

 

Walk-In Clinic

First Place:

Aurora Health Care Urgent Care

Multiple locations

aurorahealthcare.org

 

Runner Up:

Planned Parenthood

 

Honorable Mentions:

Froedtert Walk-In, Weekend and Urgent Care

Columbia St. Mary’s Urgent/Express Care Centers

 

 