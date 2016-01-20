Best of Milwaukee 2015: Medical

Acupuncturist
First Place:
INVIVO
2060 N. Humboldt Ave.
414-265-5606
Runner Up:
Milwaukee Community Acupuncture
Honorable Mentions:
Acupuncture by Alana
Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates
Aesthetician
First Place:
Anastasia Barrientos (Originails Salon & Spa)
6122 S. 108th St.
414-425-8489
Runner Up:
Neroli Salon & Spa
Honorable Mentions:
Lovely Salon and Spa
Quintessa Medical Spa
Chiropractor
First Place:
Chiropractic Company
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Cream City Chiropractic
Honorable Mentions:
INVIVO
Epic Life Chiropractic
Cosmetic Dentist
First Place:
Dental Arts Associates
11600 W. North Ave.
414-386-3576
Runner Up:
Stephanie Murphy DDS Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
Honorable Mentions:
Modern Touch Dental
WisconsinSmiles
Cosmetic Surgeon
First Place:
Clinic of Cosmetic Surgery
Multiple Locations
Runner Up:
Paul Loewenstein, M.D.
Honorable Mentions:
Quintessa Medical Spa
WisconsinSmiles
Dentist
First Place:
Dental Arts Associates
11600 W. North Ave.
414-386-3576
Runner Up:
Stephanie Murphy DDS Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
Honorable Mentions:
WisconsinSmiles
Katherine J. Kircher, DDS
Dermatologist
First Place:
Dermatology Associates of Wisconsin, S.C.
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Affiliated Dermatologists, S.C.
Honorable Mentions:
Aurora Health Care
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare
Eye Doctor
First Place:
Milwaukee Eye Care Associates
Multiple Locations
Runner Up:
Metro Eye
Honorable Mentions:
Bronze Optical
Lakeshore Eye Care Professionals
Gynecologist
First Place:
Planned Parenthood
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Aurora Health Care
Honorable Mentions:
Columbia St. Mary’s
Moreland OB-GYN & Associates, S.C.
Hospital
First Place:
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
Runner Up:
Columbia St. Mary’s
Honorable Mentions:
Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center
Lasik Surgeon
First Place:
Milwaukee Eye Care Associates
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Hale Vision/TLC Laser Centers
Honorable Mentions:
Lakeshore Eye Care Professionals
Physical Therapist
First Place:
INVIVO
2060 N. Humboldt Ave.
414-265-5606
Runner Up:
Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy
Honorable Mention:
Alliant Physical Therapy Group
Walk-In Clinic
First Place:
Aurora Health Care Urgent Care
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Planned Parenthood
Honorable Mentions:
Froedtert Walk-In, Weekend and Urgent Care
Columbia St. Mary’s Urgent/Express Care Centers