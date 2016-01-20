Best of Milwaukee 2015 Winners: Out and About

Bar For Quiet Conversation/Cocktail Lounge/Romantic Bar

First Place:

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge

1579 S. Ninth St.

414-383-2620

bryantscocktaillounge.com

Bryant’s is the type of bar Frank Sinatra would visit for a nightcap in the wee small hours of the morning. It’s also the type of bar where you’re liable to hear Sinatra’s voice piped in in the background—but softly, so as to set the mood without encroaching on your quiet, perhaps romantic, conversation. The connoisseur wait staff will approach with a series of questions to customize your cocktail: Base liquor? Spirit forward? Bryant’s is the bar for lovers of old-fashioned liquor culture or just old-fashioned lovers who dig liquor. (Tyler Friedman)

Runner Up Bar For Quiet Conversation:

Paddy’s Pub

Honorable Mentions Bar for Quiet Conversation:

Boone & Crockett Bar

Palm Tavern

Runner Up Cocktail Lounge:

At Random

Honorable Mentions Cocktail Lounge:

the cheel

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Runner Up Romantic Bar:

At Random

Honorable Mentions Romantic Bar:

the cheel

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Bar On A Budget

First Place:

Wolski’s Tavern

1836 N. Pulaski St.

414-276-8130

wolskis.com

It’s hard to go anywhere in Milwaukee without seeing “I Closed Wolski’s” bumper stickers on cars in parking lots or on the streets. Wolski’s Tavern, which has been open for more than 100 years, is currently run by the great grandsons of the original founder, Bernie Wolski. The bar has a folksy, down-home feel and offers inexpensive taps and free popcorn. (Eric Engelbart)

Runner Up:

Who’s on Third

Honorable Mentions:

Rascals On Murray

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Bartender

First Place:

Tina Walker

The Metal Grill

5036 S. Packard Ave.

414-378-0898

themetalgrill.com

If there are two things that go together perfectly, it would be bartender Tina Walker and the Metal Grill in Cudahy. Her personality and her love of music blend together well. While the bands might be on the stage entertaining, she gives them competition from behind the bar. Yes, she will rock you all night long. (Mark Krueger)

Runner Up:

Mike Pierce (Who’s on Third)

Honorable Mentions:

J.C. Cunningham (Plum Lounge)

Bill Orban (Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante)

Bar To Be Seen In/Martini

First Place:

Elsa’s on the Park

833 N. Jefferson St.

414-765-0615

elsas.com

Elsa’s classic, never-out-of-fashion look has endured after more than 30 years in the same Downtown spot. Patrons are met with a warm ambiance despite the cold, hard surfaces of terrazzo floors and marble-topped tables; the high ceiling with track lighting points toward a back room in the deep recesses of the building; a changing exhibit by local artists occupies one wall. Elsa’s has always attracted visiting stars as well as local celebrities who come for the ambiance, the five-star bar food and the potent martinis. (David Luhrssen)

Runner Up Bar To Be Seen In:

Plum Lounge

Honorable Mentions Bar To Be Seen In:

Who’s on Third

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Runner Up Martini:

JoJo’s Martini Lounge

Honorable Mentions Martini:

Plum Lounge

the cheel

Bloody Mary

First Place:

Sobelmans Pub and Grill

Multiple locations

sobelmanspubandgrill.com

Milwaukeeans like their bloodies bold in flavor and…garnished with an entire fried chicken!? That’s right. And Sobelmans is the place for this 80-ounce drink called the “Chicken Fried Bloody Beast” as well as several other large, outrageously embellished bloody marys featuring Jimmy Luv’s bloody mix. Additional toppers range from “cheese cracks” (deep fried bacon-infused cheese curds) and bacon-wrapped jalapeño cheese balls to popcorn chicken and cheeseburgers—all in addition to a heaping portion of traditional and pickled garnishes. The city has spoken: If you’re looking for a meal in a glass, Sobelmans is where it’s at. (Amanda Sullivan)

Runner Up:

The Wicked Hop

Honorable Mentions:

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Brewery Tour/Micro Brewery

First Place:

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

414-372-8800

lakefrontbrewery.com

You’ve probably been drinking Lakefront Brewery’s delicious beers for years, but if you haven’t yet made the trek to Commerce Street to see their operation, delay no longer. For the $10 admission ticket, you get four six-ounce samples, a free pint glass and a humorous yet informative tour. For those looking for deeper knowledge of the brewing arts, a $30 “technical tour” and beer pairing is also available. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Runner Up Brewery Tour:

Sprecher Brewing Company

Honorable Mentions Brewery Tour:

Milwaukee Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company

Runner Up Micro Brewery:

Milwaukee Brewing Company

Honorable Mentions Micro Brewery:

Saint Francis Brewing Co.

Brenner Brewing Company

Comedy Club

First Place:

ComedySportz Milwaukee

420 S. First St.

414-272-8888

comedysportzmilwaukee.com

ComedySportz has been doing comedy right since 1984. The venue plays host to a roster of great improvisational, sketch and standup comedians and features shows that span from kid friendly to adults only. If you have never visited ComedySportz, you probably haven’t lived in Milwaukee very long. (Eric Engelbart)

Runner Up:

Milwaukee’s Comedy Café

Honorable Mentions:

The Underground Collaborative

Jokerz Comedy Club

Craft Beer Selection At A Bar

First Place:

Sugar Maple

441 E. Lincoln Ave.

414-481-2393

mysugarmaple.com

With 62 American beers on draft and assorted imports, Sugar Maple is not only Milwaukee’s best craft beer bar, it is counted among the nation’s finest. Factor in the ambiance, the plum Bay View location and the monthly concerts of improvised music, and you have one of Milwaukee’s most aesthetically pleasing establishments. Where have you been drinking? (Tyler Friedman)

Runner Up:

Burnhearts

Honorable Mentions:

Romans’ Pub

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Dance Club

First Place:

Mad Planet

533 E. Center St.

414-263-4555

mad-planet.net

All work and no play make us dull boys and girls. Mad Planet is Milwaukee’s favorite place to dance away those 9-to-5 bourgeois blues. “Eclecticism” is the club’s watchword. Friday means Retro Dance Party while other nights feature a roving rotation of local and national acts as well as theme nights (e.g. The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party). Whatever the music, expect Dionysian abandonment, nightly drink specials, psychedelic décor and a year-round outdoor beer garden. (Tyler Friedman)

Runner Up:

LaCage NiteClub

Honorable Mentions:

Victor’s Cocktail Lounge and Restaurant

Whiskey Bar

Happy Hour

First Place:

Nomad World Pub

1401 E. Brady St.

414-224-8111

nomadworldpub.com

The Nomad World Pub is perhaps best known as the destination bar for watching soccer (or, should we say, fútbol ), but they also offer an exceptional deal during happy hour. Between 4 and 4:18 p.m. on weekdays, nearly every drink the bar offers is available for only $1. The Nomad also features a great deal in their famous “Prix Fixe,” which is $5 for a shot of Jameson, a can of PBR and a mysterious third addition which we can’t list here, as well as great drink deals during live soccer games. If you’ve had a tough day at work, Nomad World Pub is sure to have the cure. (Eric Englebart)

Runner Up:

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Honorable Mentions:

Sabbatic

Who’s on Third

Hotel Lounge

First Place:

The Iron Horse Hotel

500 W. Florida St.

414-374-4766

theironhorsehotel.com

The Iron Horse’s spacious, comfortable lounge epitomizes industrial chic with a lofty ceiling, unfinished wood beams and snug black leather furnishings. During many Gallery Nights, the lounge features local art and drink specials. Adding to the appeal are several adjoining amenities, including a library/breakfast room with a blazing hearth, gift shop, the elegant Branded Bar and Smyth restaurant—the latter offering upscale American fare with excellent vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Selena Milewski)

Runner Up:

Blu

Honorable Mentions:

The Pfister Hotel (Lobby Lounge)

Hotel Metro

Import Beer Selection At A Bar

First Place:

Café Hollander

Multiple locations

cafehollander.com

The Lowlands Group’s restaurants are known for creating little slices of Belgium right here in Milwaukee. Their two Café Hollander locations in our area—Downtown Wauwatosa and Downer Avenue—both feature extensive bier books with illustrious imported beer selections that include ales, stouts, lambics, sours, doubles, tripels, quadrupels, pilsners and everything in between. If you’re looking for an imported European beer in Milwaukee, nobody does it better than the restaurants of the Lowlands Group. (Eric Englebart)

Runner Up:

Sugar Maple

Honorable Mentions:

Café Centraal

Palm Tavern

Irish Pub

First Place:

County Clare Inn & Pub

1234 N. Astor St.

414-272-5273

countyclare-inn.com

Milwaukee says Sláinte to County Clare’s Irish pub for its regularly scheduled live music, traditional Irish cuisine, contemporary American fare and the freshest Guinness in town. The rustic dining area and cozy bar are both great spots to relax, highlighted by elegant, stained-glass windows and an inviting Waterford wood-burning stove. In addition to stouts and mead, the pub has a varied selection of local brews and imported whiskey, spirits, wine and beer. (Amanda Sullivan)

Runner Up:

Mo’s Irish Pub

Honorable Mentions:

Paddy’s Pub

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Jazz Club

Jazz Estate

2423 N. Murray Ave.

414-964-9923

jazzestate.com

So beloved is the Jazz Estate that the East Side institution has managed to bag “Best Jazz Club” while temporarily shuttered. The bar/venue is slated to reopen in March 2016 under the able new ownership of John Dye—owner of Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, winner of “Best Romantic Bar,” “Best Cocktail Lounge” and “Best Bar For Quiet Conversation.” Expect the finest in local, national and international jazz, which the Estate has been presenting since 1977. (Tyler Friedman)

Runner Up:

Caroline’s Jazz Club

Honorable Mentions:

Alley Cat Lounge

the cheel

Karaoke Bar

First Place:

Hamburger Mary’s

2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-988-9324

hamburgermarys.com

Every Friday night, Hamburger Mary’s packs in crowds for a pair of outrageous dinner drag shows, but the fun continues after the divas put down their mics. At 10:30 p.m., Mary’s turns over the stage to patrons for “Mary-oke,” a karaoke night that routinely draws some of the city’s most entertaining amateur singers. Stay long enough and there’s a good chance you’ll end up on stage singing along with somebody you’ve never met before. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runner Up:

Milwaukee Ale House

Honorable Mentions:

Brass Monkey Pub & Grill

Amelia’s

LGBT Bar

First Place:

LaCage NiteClub

801 S. Second St.

414-383-8330

lacagemke.com

The 31-year-old LaCage is a perennial winner of the Best LGBT Bar award and it continues to shake Milwaukee every night of the week. Dancing is the primary attraction (spend some time in the cage—just do it!) but LaCage offers myriad specials and entertainments, including performances from some of the nation’s top drag stars. Monday features karaoke and two-for-one drinks, Thursday’s “Lust and Bust!” boasts male dancers from Chicago’s Infinite Entertainment and Saturday is “Gay Milwaukee’s Hottest Night.” (Selena Milewski)

Runner Up:

This Is It

Honorable Mentions:

Walker’s Pint

D.I.X. Milwaukee

Live Music Venue

First Place:

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells St.

414-286-3205

pabsttheater.org

In a city with no shortage of historic venues, The Pabst Theater is still the gold standard, a stunning opera house that has left nearly every artist who has ever performed there commenting on its beauty. The sightlines are incredible; the acoustics are even better. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runner Up:

Turner Hall Ballroom

Honorable Mentions:

The Metal Grill

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Margarita

First Place:

La Fuente Restaurant

Multiple locations

ilovelafuente.com

For 20 years, La Fuente has graced Milwaukee’s South Side, gradually expanding to fill the building it’s housed in and branching out into Wauwatosa and Waukesha. Such obvious success is based on a great menu, certainly, but also their wide selection of margaritas which can be had by the glass, half-pitcher or pitcher. There’s the Original with Tequila Silver, triple sec and Viva Riva; Gold with Cuervo Gold; Premium or Supreme with top-shelf tequilas; and those scrumptious, fruity, blended varieties—available in six distinct flavors plus Rainbow—sweet, smooth, icy cold…decidedly powerful. (John Jahn)

Runner Up:

BelAir Cantina

Honorable Mentions:

Café Corazón

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

New Bar (Opened In 2015)

First Place:

42 Ale House

3807 S. Packard Ave.

414-249-4952

42alehouse.com

A hub for all things related to science-fiction, video games and nerd culture, the 42 Lounge set its sights south when it opened its sister bar—the 42 Ale House—in St. Francis this year. 42 Ale House retains 42 Lounge’s focus on games and beer but has a character all its own, offering a more relaxed setting to kick back in than the Downtown location’s more nightclub-minded feel. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runner Up:

Plum Lounge

Honorable Mentions:

High Dive

The Winchester

Open Mic Night

First Place:

Up and Under Pub

1216 E. Brady St.

414-270-0029

theupandunderpub.com

Milwaukee’s lucky to host many open mic nights, but few offer a stronger sense of community than the one at Up and Under Pub. Many of the city’s rising musicians have cut their teeth at this open mic, and many others have met mentors, collaborators and future bandmates there. For performers truly serious about their craft, this is the place to go. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runner Up:

Linnemann’s Riverwest Inn

Honorable Mentions:

Bremen Café

The Miramar Theatre Tuesday Open Mic

Rock Club

First Place:

Cactus Club

2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

414-897-0663

cactusclub.dostuff.info

For first-time visitors to the Cactus Club, it can be hard to see what all the fuss is about—the venue is just a no-frills back room in the back of a regular corner bar. It’s the bookings that make this place stand out. For two decades, Cactus Club has hosted some of Milwaukee’s best bands and served as a hub for the city’s punk, metal and indie-rock scenes. The promoters have a gift for drawing exceptional touring bands, too, including ones that that could be playing much bigger venues but are better enjoyed in a room this size, like Craig Finn, Bully, Protomartyr and Viet Cong, all of whom played memorably packed shows here last year. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runner Up:

The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

Honorable Mentions:

Shank Hall

The Metal Grill

Sports Bar

First Place:

Steny’s Tavern & Grill

800 S. Second St.

414-672-7139

stenystavern.com

The gold standard for Milwaukee sports bars, Steny’s spoils Wisconsin fans with 17 TV screens, a projector screen, some of the city’s most reliable bar food, a huge menu of craft beer at good prices, free popcorn, a beer garden and generous daily specials. It’s the perfect stop before a game, in part because it can get you there: The bar offers shuttle service to all Bucks, Brewers and Admirals games. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runner Up:

Highbury Milwaukee

Honorable Mentions:

Who’s on Third

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Strip Club

First Place:

Silk Exotic

11400 W. Silver Spring Road

414-462-7455

silkexotic.com

“Striptease,” wrote French philosopher Roland Barthes, “is based on a contradiction: Woman is desexualized at the very moment when she is stripped naked.” Patrons of Silk Exotic are unfazed by contradictions at the base of burlesque and simply relish the brazen entertainment of “the Midwest’s only Las Vegas Style Gentleman’s [sic] Club.” Luminaries of the adult film industry make frequent appearances in the flesh, so to speak. (Tyler Friedman)

Runner Up:

On The Border

Honorable Mentions:

The Airport Lounge

Heart Breakers Milwaukee

Wine and Paint Bar

First Place:

Splash Studio: A Painting Bar

184 N. Broadway

414-882-7621

splashmilwaukee.com

This upbeat Third Ward painting bar is dedicated to supporting emerging painters, illustrators, photographers and graphic designers while offering the community a relaxed, creative atmosphere to paint and/or have a drink. The trendy studio bar provides laidback lessons as well as the option to paint freestyle. Splash Studio staff members’ original canvas collections are featured throughout the artsy space, creating a warm, optimistic escape from the daily grind. (Amanda Sullivan)

Runner Up:

Arté Bar and Painting Lounge

Honorable Mentions:

Uptown Art

City Lounge Paint Nite

Wine Selection At A Bar

First Place:

Balzac

1716 N. Arlington Place

414-755-0099

balzacwinebar.com

“We’ve redone our list. It was too esoteric and pricey,” says wine buyer Sean Ludford. “That reinforces the stereotype of wine as a luxury for the wealthy; in most of the world, it’s a beverage of the people. We want to serve good wines from around the world that have integrity but aren’t glitzy, so you can enjoy a bottle of incredible wine for $40 or a glass for under $10. Our staff is fantastic; they talk about wine in terms that everyone can understand.” (John Schneider)

Runner Up:

Pizza Man

Honorable Mentions:

Thief Wine Shop & Bar

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante