Best of Milwaukee 2015 Winners: Out and About

Bar For Quiet Conversation/Cocktail Lounge/Romantic Bar
First Place:
Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge
1579 S. Ninth St.
414-383-2620
Bryant’s is the type of bar Frank Sinatra would visit for a nightcap in the wee small hours of the morning. It’s also the type of bar where you’re liable to hear Sinatra’s voice piped in in the background—but softly, so as to set the mood without encroaching on your quiet, perhaps romantic, conversation. The connoisseur wait staff will approach with a series of questions to customize your cocktail: Base liquor? Spirit forward? Bryant’s is the bar for lovers of old-fashioned liquor culture or just old-fashioned lovers who dig liquor. (Tyler Friedman)
Runner Up Bar For Quiet Conversation:
Paddy’s Pub
Honorable Mentions Bar for Quiet Conversation:
Boone & Crockett Bar
Palm Tavern
Runner Up Cocktail Lounge:
At Random
Honorable Mentions Cocktail Lounge:
the cheel
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante
Runner Up Romantic Bar:
At Random
Honorable Mentions Romantic Bar:
the cheel
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante
Bar On A Budget
First Place:
Wolski’s Tavern
1836 N. Pulaski St.
414-276-8130
It’s hard to go anywhere in Milwaukee without seeing “I Closed Wolski’s” bumper stickers on cars in parking lots or on the streets. Wolski’s Tavern, which has been open for more than 100 years, is currently run by the great grandsons of the original founder, Bernie Wolski. The bar has a folksy, down-home feel and offers inexpensive taps and free popcorn. (Eric Engelbart)
Runner Up:
Who’s on Third
Honorable Mentions:
Rascals On Murray
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante
Bartender
First Place:
Tina Walker
The Metal Grill
5036 S. Packard Ave.
414-378-0898
If there are two things that go together perfectly, it would be bartender Tina Walker and the Metal Grill in Cudahy. Her personality and her love of music blend together well. While the bands might be on the stage entertaining, she gives them competition from behind the bar. Yes, she will rock you all night long. (Mark Krueger)
Runner Up:
Mike Pierce (Who’s on Third)
Honorable Mentions:
J.C. Cunningham (Plum Lounge)
Bill Orban (Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante)
Bar To Be Seen In/Martini
First Place:
Elsa’s on the Park
833 N. Jefferson St.
414-765-0615
Elsa’s classic, never-out-of-fashion look has endured after more than 30 years in the same Downtown spot. Patrons are met with a warm ambiance despite the cold, hard surfaces of terrazzo floors and marble-topped tables; the high ceiling with track lighting points toward a back room in the deep recesses of the building; a changing exhibit by local artists occupies one wall. Elsa’s has always attracted visiting stars as well as local celebrities who come for the ambiance, the five-star bar food and the potent martinis. (David Luhrssen)
Runner Up Bar To Be Seen In:
Plum Lounge
Honorable Mentions Bar To Be Seen In:
Who’s on Third
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante
Runner Up Martini:
JoJo’s Martini Lounge
Honorable Mentions Martini:
Plum Lounge
the cheel
Bloody Mary
First Place:
Sobelmans Pub and Grill
Multiple locations
Milwaukeeans like their bloodies bold in flavor and…garnished with an entire fried chicken!? That’s right. And Sobelmans is the place for this 80-ounce drink called the “Chicken Fried Bloody Beast” as well as several other large, outrageously embellished bloody marys featuring Jimmy Luv’s bloody mix. Additional toppers range from “cheese cracks” (deep fried bacon-infused cheese curds) and bacon-wrapped jalapeño cheese balls to popcorn chicken and cheeseburgers—all in addition to a heaping portion of traditional and pickled garnishes. The city has spoken: If you’re looking for a meal in a glass, Sobelmans is where it’s at. (Amanda Sullivan)
Runner Up:
The Wicked Hop
Honorable Mentions:
West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante
Brewery Tour/Micro Brewery
First Place:
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N. Commerce St.
414-372-8800
You’ve probably been drinking Lakefront Brewery’s delicious beers for years, but if you haven’t yet made the trek to Commerce Street to see their operation, delay no longer. For the $10 admission ticket, you get four six-ounce samples, a free pint glass and a humorous yet informative tour. For those looking for deeper knowledge of the brewing arts, a $30 “technical tour” and beer pairing is also available. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Runner Up Brewery Tour:
Sprecher Brewing Company
Honorable Mentions Brewery Tour:
Milwaukee Brewing Company
Miller Brewing Company
Runner Up Micro Brewery:
Milwaukee Brewing Company
Honorable Mentions Micro Brewery:
Saint Francis Brewing Co.
Brenner Brewing Company
Comedy Club
First Place:
ComedySportz Milwaukee
420 S. First St.
414-272-8888
ComedySportz has been doing comedy right since 1984. The venue plays host to a roster of great improvisational, sketch and standup comedians and features shows that span from kid friendly to adults only. If you have never visited ComedySportz, you probably haven’t lived in Milwaukee very long. (Eric Engelbart)
Runner Up:
Milwaukee’s Comedy Café
Honorable Mentions:
The Underground Collaborative
Jokerz Comedy Club
Craft Beer Selection At A Bar
First Place:
Sugar Maple
441 E. Lincoln Ave.
414-481-2393
With 62 American beers on draft and assorted imports, Sugar Maple is not only Milwaukee’s best craft beer bar, it is counted among the nation’s finest. Factor in the ambiance, the plum Bay View location and the monthly concerts of improvised music, and you have one of Milwaukee’s most aesthetically pleasing establishments. Where have you been drinking? (Tyler Friedman)
Runner Up:
Burnhearts
Honorable Mentions:
Romans’ Pub
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante
Dance Club
First Place:
Mad Planet
533 E. Center St.
414-263-4555
All work and no play make us dull boys and girls. Mad Planet is Milwaukee’s favorite place to dance away those 9-to-5 bourgeois blues. “Eclecticism” is the club’s watchword. Friday means Retro Dance Party while other nights feature a roving rotation of local and national acts as well as theme nights (e.g. The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party). Whatever the music, expect Dionysian abandonment, nightly drink specials, psychedelic décor and a year-round outdoor beer garden. (Tyler Friedman)
Runner Up:
LaCage NiteClub
Honorable Mentions:
Victor’s Cocktail Lounge and Restaurant
Whiskey Bar
Happy Hour
First Place:
Nomad World Pub
1401 E. Brady St.
414-224-8111
The Nomad World Pub is perhaps best known as the destination bar for watching soccer (or, should we say, fútbol ), but they also offer an exceptional deal during happy hour. Between 4 and 4:18 p.m. on weekdays, nearly every drink the bar offers is available for only $1. The Nomad also features a great deal in their famous “Prix Fixe,” which is $5 for a shot of Jameson, a can of PBR and a mysterious third addition which we can’t list here, as well as great drink deals during live soccer games. If you’ve had a tough day at work, Nomad World Pub is sure to have the cure. (Eric Englebart)
Runner Up:
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Honorable Mentions:
Sabbatic
Who’s on Third
Hotel Lounge
First Place:
The Iron Horse Hotel
500 W. Florida St.
414-374-4766
The Iron Horse’s spacious, comfortable lounge epitomizes industrial chic with a lofty ceiling, unfinished wood beams and snug black leather furnishings. During many Gallery Nights, the lounge features local art and drink specials. Adding to the appeal are several adjoining amenities, including a library/breakfast room with a blazing hearth, gift shop, the elegant Branded Bar and Smyth restaurant—the latter offering upscale American fare with excellent vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Selena Milewski)
Runner Up:
Blu
Honorable Mentions:
The Pfister Hotel (Lobby Lounge)
Hotel Metro
Import Beer Selection At A Bar
First Place:
Café Hollander
Multiple locations
The Lowlands Group’s restaurants are known for creating little slices of Belgium right here in Milwaukee. Their two Café Hollander locations in our area—Downtown Wauwatosa and Downer Avenue—both feature extensive bier books with illustrious imported beer selections that include ales, stouts, lambics, sours, doubles, tripels, quadrupels, pilsners and everything in between. If you’re looking for an imported European beer in Milwaukee, nobody does it better than the restaurants of the Lowlands Group. (Eric Englebart)
Runner Up:
Sugar Maple
Honorable Mentions:
Café Centraal
Palm Tavern
Irish Pub
First Place:
County Clare Inn & Pub
1234 N. Astor St.
414-272-5273
Milwaukee says Sláinte to County Clare’s Irish pub for its regularly scheduled live music, traditional Irish cuisine, contemporary American fare and the freshest Guinness in town. The rustic dining area and cozy bar are both great spots to relax, highlighted by elegant, stained-glass windows and an inviting Waterford wood-burning stove. In addition to stouts and mead, the pub has a varied selection of local brews and imported whiskey, spirits, wine and beer. (Amanda Sullivan)
Runner Up:
Mo’s Irish Pub
Honorable Mentions:
Paddy’s Pub
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Jazz Club
Jazz Estate
2423 N. Murray Ave.
414-964-9923
So beloved is the Jazz Estate that the East Side institution has managed to bag “Best Jazz Club” while temporarily shuttered. The bar/venue is slated to reopen in March 2016 under the able new ownership of John Dye—owner of Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, winner of “Best Romantic Bar,” “Best Cocktail Lounge” and “Best Bar For Quiet Conversation.” Expect the finest in local, national and international jazz, which the Estate has been presenting since 1977. (Tyler Friedman)
Runner Up:
Caroline’s Jazz Club
Honorable Mentions:
Alley Cat Lounge
the cheel
Karaoke Bar
First Place:
Hamburger Mary’s
2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-988-9324
Every Friday night, Hamburger Mary’s packs in crowds for a pair of outrageous dinner drag shows, but the fun continues after the divas put down their mics. At 10:30 p.m., Mary’s turns over the stage to patrons for “Mary-oke,” a karaoke night that routinely draws some of the city’s most entertaining amateur singers. Stay long enough and there’s a good chance you’ll end up on stage singing along with somebody you’ve never met before. (Evan Rytlewski)
Runner Up:
Milwaukee Ale House
Honorable Mentions:
Brass Monkey Pub & Grill
Amelia’s
LGBT Bar
First Place:
LaCage NiteClub
801 S. Second St.
414-383-8330
The 31-year-old LaCage is a perennial winner of the Best LGBT Bar award and it continues to shake Milwaukee every night of the week. Dancing is the primary attraction (spend some time in the cage—just do it!) but LaCage offers myriad specials and entertainments, including performances from some of the nation’s top drag stars. Monday features karaoke and two-for-one drinks, Thursday’s “Lust and Bust!” boasts male dancers from Chicago’s Infinite Entertainment and Saturday is “Gay Milwaukee’s Hottest Night.” (Selena Milewski)
Runner Up:
This Is It
Honorable Mentions:
Walker’s Pint
D.I.X. Milwaukee
Live Music Venue
First Place:
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells St.
414-286-3205
In a city with no shortage of historic venues, The Pabst Theater is still the gold standard, a stunning opera house that has left nearly every artist who has ever performed there commenting on its beauty. The sightlines are incredible; the acoustics are even better. (Evan Rytlewski)
Runner Up:
Turner Hall Ballroom
Honorable Mentions:
The Metal Grill
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante
Margarita
First Place:
La Fuente Restaurant
Multiple locations
For 20 years, La Fuente has graced Milwaukee’s South Side, gradually expanding to fill the building it’s housed in and branching out into Wauwatosa and Waukesha. Such obvious success is based on a great menu, certainly, but also their wide selection of margaritas which can be had by the glass, half-pitcher or pitcher. There’s the Original with Tequila Silver, triple sec and Viva Riva; Gold with Cuervo Gold; Premium or Supreme with top-shelf tequilas; and those scrumptious, fruity, blended varieties—available in six distinct flavors plus Rainbow—sweet, smooth, icy cold…decidedly powerful. (John Jahn)
Runner Up:
BelAir Cantina
Honorable Mentions:
Café Corazón
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante
New Bar (Opened In 2015)
First Place:
42 Ale House
3807 S. Packard Ave.
414-249-4952
A hub for all things related to science-fiction, video games and nerd culture, the 42 Lounge set its sights south when it opened its sister bar—the 42 Ale House—in St. Francis this year. 42 Ale House retains 42 Lounge’s focus on games and beer but has a character all its own, offering a more relaxed setting to kick back in than the Downtown location’s more nightclub-minded feel. (Evan Rytlewski)
Runner Up:
Plum Lounge
Honorable Mentions:
High Dive
The Winchester
Open Mic Night
First Place:
Up and Under Pub
1216 E. Brady St.
414-270-0029
Milwaukee’s lucky to host many open mic nights, but few offer a stronger sense of community than the one at Up and Under Pub. Many of the city’s rising musicians have cut their teeth at this open mic, and many others have met mentors, collaborators and future bandmates there. For performers truly serious about their craft, this is the place to go. (Evan Rytlewski)
Runner Up:
Linnemann’s Riverwest Inn
Honorable Mentions:
Bremen Café
The Miramar Theatre Tuesday Open Mic
Rock Club
First Place:
Cactus Club
2496 S. Wentworth Ave.
414-897-0663
For first-time visitors to the Cactus Club, it can be hard to see what all the fuss is about—the venue is just a no-frills back room in the back of a regular corner bar. It’s the bookings that make this place stand out. For two decades, Cactus Club has hosted some of Milwaukee’s best bands and served as a hub for the city’s punk, metal and indie-rock scenes. The promoters have a gift for drawing exceptional touring bands, too, including ones that that could be playing much bigger venues but are better enjoyed in a room this size, like Craig Finn, Bully, Protomartyr and Viet Cong, all of whom played memorably packed shows here last year. (Evan Rytlewski)
Runner Up:
The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
Honorable Mentions:
Shank Hall
The Metal Grill
Sports Bar
First Place:
Steny’s Tavern & Grill
800 S. Second St.
414-672-7139
The gold standard for Milwaukee sports bars, Steny’s spoils Wisconsin fans with 17 TV screens, a projector screen, some of the city’s most reliable bar food, a huge menu of craft beer at good prices, free popcorn, a beer garden and generous daily specials. It’s the perfect stop before a game, in part because it can get you there: The bar offers shuttle service to all Bucks, Brewers and Admirals games. (Evan Rytlewski)
Runner Up:
Highbury Milwaukee
Honorable Mentions:
Who’s on Third
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante
Strip Club
First Place:
Silk Exotic
11400 W. Silver Spring Road
414-462-7455
“Striptease,” wrote French philosopher Roland Barthes, “is based on a contradiction: Woman is desexualized at the very moment when she is stripped naked.” Patrons of Silk Exotic are unfazed by contradictions at the base of burlesque and simply relish the brazen entertainment of “the Midwest’s only Las Vegas Style Gentleman’s [sic] Club.” Luminaries of the adult film industry make frequent appearances in the flesh, so to speak. (Tyler Friedman)
Runner Up:
On The Border
Honorable Mentions:
The Airport Lounge
Heart Breakers Milwaukee
Wine and Paint Bar
First Place:
Splash Studio: A Painting Bar
184 N. Broadway
414-882-7621
This upbeat Third Ward painting bar is dedicated to supporting emerging painters, illustrators, photographers and graphic designers while offering the community a relaxed, creative atmosphere to paint and/or have a drink. The trendy studio bar provides laidback lessons as well as the option to paint freestyle. Splash Studio staff members’ original canvas collections are featured throughout the artsy space, creating a warm, optimistic escape from the daily grind. (Amanda Sullivan)
Runner Up:
Arté Bar and Painting Lounge
Honorable Mentions:
Uptown Art
City Lounge Paint Nite
Wine Selection At A Bar
First Place:
Balzac
1716 N. Arlington Place
414-755-0099
“We’ve redone our list. It was too esoteric and pricey,” says wine buyer Sean Ludford. “That reinforces the stereotype of wine as a luxury for the wealthy; in most of the world, it’s a beverage of the people. We want to serve good wines from around the world that have integrity but aren’t glitzy, so you can enjoy a bottle of incredible wine for $40 or a glass for under $10. Our staff is fantastic; they talk about wine in terms that everyone can understand.” (John Schneider)
Runner Up:
Pizza Man
Honorable Mentions:
Thief Wine Shop & Bar
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante