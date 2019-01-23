Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: City Confidential

Best Organization Supporting Veterans

Winner: Dryhootch Multiple locations dryhootch.org

Dryhootch is a coffee shop run by and for veterans that provides a drug and alcohol-free environment dedicated to “helping veterans who survived the war, survive the peace.” The locations offer a respite where veterans can relax with those who share their experiences. They are open to the public. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-Up: Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative Milwaukee VA Medical Center (Zablocki) WI Veterans Chamber of Commerce VFW - American Legion

Local Activist

Alex Brower went on a hunger strike to gain healthcare for substitute teachers at MPS.

Winner: Alex Brower

Alex Brower, a Milwaukee Public Schools substitute teacher and president of The Milwaukee Substitute Teachers Association, made headlines earlier this year when he engaged in a three-week hunger strike to gain better healthcare for his fellow MPS substitutes. When the school board approved the most recent budget on May 29, it gave around 63% of substitutes healthcare. “I think they took a step in the right direction,” Brower told the Shepherd at the time. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Camille Mays Joseph Skow Sachin Chheda

Local Character

Winner: Milverine

The stuff of legend or just a guy who prefers to walk? Milwaukee has a rich history of local characters who moved beyond everyman status from Mary Nohl to Brother Ron to Dick Bacon. John Hamann (aka Milverine), whose resemblance to certain Marvel Comics character has since joined his hometown’s list for little more than walking, often shirtless, from Downtown to Bay View. In 2018, local brewer MobCraft used Hamann’s likeness on the label for the beer “Moo-Waukee.” While any social media presence is through no fault of his own, Hamann comes off as a good sport who puts up with all the attention. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-Up: Alice Wilson - Living Statue Art Kumbalek Drew Westphal John McGivern Roosevelt ‘Freeway’ McCarter

Local Entrepreneur

Winner: Becky Cooper Bounce Milwaukee 2801 S. Fifth Court 414-312-4357 bouncemilwaukee.com

Becky Cooper-Clancy, along with her husband Ryan Clancy, opened Bounce Milwaukee in 2013 after noticing that it was nearly impossible to find activities for all four (they now have five) of their children to do together. What resulted is more than just a diverse activity center for children and adults with inflatables, laser tag and axe-throwing. Bounce Milwaukee has also become a hub for Milwaukee’s progressive community, frequently hosting fundraisers for progressive candidates and organizations. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Joseph Skow Michael Crute Steph Davies

Milwaukee Alderperson

Winner: Bob Donovan

Bob Donovan’s victory is a reminder that stereotypes do not necessarily apply to Shepherd Express readers. Despite being easily defeated in his mayoral run against Tom Barrett, his opposition to new-fangled ideas (street cars?) and a tendency to fulminate, Donovan has served four terms as Eighth District alderman and effectively represented the interests of his constituents. He is also good for a quick quote on issues that get under his collar. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Jose Perez Michael J. Murphy Nik Kovac

Milwaukee County Supervisor

Winner: Marina Dimitrijevic

Marina Dimitrijevic has been a positive force on the county board for being unabashedly progressive as well as unafraid to challenge the powers that be in Milwaukee County government. Representing the Fourth District, centered on Bay View, since 2004, Dimitrijevic has balanced neighborhood issues with concerns affecting everyone. She has promoted progressive candidates such as Chris Larson and Khalif Rainey, campaigned to raise the minimum wage and called out the harmful impact of big money interests promoting schemes that harm the 99%. What’s not to like? (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Jason Haas Steven Shea Supreme Moore Omokunde

Milwaukeean of the Year

Winner: Biju Zimmerman

For years, Biju Zimmerman has been a backbone of the local music scene, as a drummer, a bartender, a DJ and a tour manager for acts like The Gufs and Eric Benet. He also throws a hell of a party. He’s one of the driving forces behind Burnhearts’ annual Pabst Street Party and Mitten Fest—one of the city’s precious few outdoor winter festivals—and he also organizes his own namesake festival, Biju’s Block Party, on South Second Street each summer. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: Anita Zeidler Joseph Skow Kyle Denton Pamela Kieck

Most Beloved Politician

Tammy Baldwin

Winner: Tammy Baldwin

As the friendly face of progressive politics, Tammy Baldwin easily defeated her snarling challenger, Leah Vukmir. Baldwin is the first openly gay U.S. senator in American history but has worked on behalf of issues that affect us all, taking up veterans’ benefits, healthcare, civil rights and net neutrality while challenging the Trump administration and reminding her colleagues that the senate is not subordinate to the president. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up—Most Beloved Politician: Gwen Moore Scott Walker Tom Barrett

Most Despised Politician

Winner: Scott Walker

Aside from negotiating irresponsible corporate giveaways, the former governor undermined the University of Wisconsin system as well as public education, diminished worker rights, attacked the environment at every opportunity, gladly became the sock puppet of the Koch brothers and ran an utterly foolish presidential campaign. Yes, he was the guy who proposed building a wall—against Canada. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Chris Abele Tammy Baldwin Tom Barrett

Most Trusted Politician

Winner: Tammy Baldwin (Also won Most Beloved Politician, jump to writeup) Runners-Up—Most Trusted Politician: Jonathan Brostoff Scott Walker Tom Barrett

Philanthropist

Winner: Herb Kohl Herb Kohl Philanthropies 825 N. Jefferson St. 414-271-6600 herbkohlphilanthropies.org

The Milwaukee Bucks recently honored former team owner and former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl by naming a portion of the entertainment plaza outside of the Fiserv Forum Herb Kohl Way. It was just the latest acknowledgment of what Herb Kohl has done for the city. As of late, Kohl’s most high-profile philanthropic efforts focus on Wisconsin teachers. In May, it was announced that Herb Kohl Philanthropies of Milwaukee would donate $425,000 to numerous teachers across the state. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Chris Abele Donald and Donna Baumgartner Marianne Lubar

Place to Pick Up the Shepherd Express

Winner: Colectivo Coffee Multiple locations colectivocoffee.com

The coffee and newspaper combo hasn’t gone out of style according to Shepherd Express readers. Colectivo continues to be a hotspot for caffeine-craving Milwaukeeans. From its landmark Lakefront site—situated in the former Milwaukee River Flushing Station—to its Bay View location, which sports an open view into the adjacent Troubadour Bakery, the trendy café offers the perfect ambience for cozying up with a cup of joe and a copy of the Shepherd. (Elizabeth Janowski)

Runners-Up: Beans & Barley Fuel Café Pick ’n Save

Rising Star in Politics

Winner: Mandela Barnes

Our new lieutenant governor brings legislative experience to the post as a former state representative from Milwaukee. Mandela Barnes also brings a deep knowledge of his community. He describes himself as born in the state’s poorest zip code but given opportunities he wants others to have as well. He was elected at age 25 to the State Assembly, where he championed issues such as health care, criminal justice reform, closing the gap of income inequality. (Louis G. Fortis)

Runners-Up: Earnell Lucas Jason Rae Jocasta Zamarripa Randy Bryce

State Legislator

Chris Larson

Winner: Chris Larson

Chris Larson has served as State Senator for Wisconsin’s Seventh District since 2011. In that time Larson has become a champion of progressive causes such as public education, affordable healthcare and the environment. When Republicans called a lame-duck session to limit incoming Governor Tony Evers power, Larson took a stand against the power grab. “Never in Wisconsin’s history have we faced such an attack on our state Constitution and the democratic process,” he wrote in an op-ed. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: David Bowen JoCasta Zamarippa Jonathan Brostoff

