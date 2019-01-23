Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: LGBTQ

Drag Show


Winner:
Hamburger Mary’s (also won Most LGBTQ-Friendly Business and Most LGBTQ-Friendly Workplace)

Runners-Up:
D.I.X. Milwaukee
LVL Dance (formerly La Cage)
This Is It!

LGBTQ Advocate


Winner:
Brad Schlaikowski

Runners-Up:
Adam Bernal
Steven Binko
Jason Rae

LGBTQ-Friendly Business


Winner:
Hamburger Mary’s (also won Best Drag Show and Most LGBTQ-Friendly Workplace)

Runners-Up:
D.I.X. Milwaukee
Stephanie Murphy DDS
The Waxwing

LGBTQ-Friendly Workplace


Winner:
Hamburger Mary’s (also won Best Drag Show and Most LGBTQ-Friendly Business)

Runners-Up:
Amilinda
D.I.X. Milwaukee
The Waxwing

