Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: LGBTQ

Drag Show
Winner: Hamburger Mary’s (also won Most LGBTQ-Friendly Business and Most LGBTQ-Friendly Workplace) Runners-Up: D.I.X. Milwaukee LVL Dance (formerly La Cage) This Is It!
LGBTQ Advocate
Winner: Brad Schlaikowski Runners-Up: Adam Bernal Steven Binko Jason Rae
LGBTQ-Friendly Business
Winner: Hamburger Mary’s (also won Best Drag Show and Most LGBTQ-Friendly Workplace) Runners-Up: D.I.X. Milwaukee Stephanie Murphy DDS The Waxwing
LGBTQ-Friendly Workplace
Winner: Hamburger Mary’s (also won Best Drag Show and Most LGBTQ-Friendly Business) Runners-Up: Amilinda D.I.X. Milwaukee The Waxwing
