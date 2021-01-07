Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Home Improvement

×
Architect
Racinowski Design Studio Runners-up: Design Group Three Logic Design & Architecture, Inc. RINKA
Basement / Rec Room Remodeler
Design Group Three Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC Design Tech Remodeling Sazama Design Build Remodel LLC
Bathroom Remodeler
Design Group Three Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC Design Tech Remodeling Refined Renovations The Tile Kings
Closet Design
Closet Concepts Runners-up: California Closets COR Improvements Design Group Three
Electrician
Roman Electric, Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Runners-up: Current Electric Co KWK Electric Inc Simons Electrical Systems
Home Builder
Bielinski Homes Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC John Sauermilch Jr Gen Contractor Lakeside Development Co
Home Remodeling
Design Group Three Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC Design Tech Remodeling Refined Renovations
Kitchen Remodeler
Refined Renovations Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC Design Group Three Design Tech Remodeling
Landscaper / Lawn Maintenance
Bluemel's Garden & Landscape Center Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC Flagstone Landscape DesignGoodland Property Services
Plumber
Joe DeBelak Plumbing & Heating Co Inc Runners-up: Borth-Wilson Plumbing Schoofs Plumbing Co Inc Viking Plumbing
Roofer
Allrite Home & Remodeling Runners-up: Community Roofing & Restoration Rob's Roofing LLC Weather Tight Corporation
Window & Siding
Lisbon Storm, Screen & Door Runners-up: Abby Windows Allrite Home & Remodeling Weather Tight Corporation
