Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Home Improvement

Architect

Racinowski Design Studio Runners-up: Design Group Three Logic Design & Architecture, Inc. RINKA

Basement / Rec Room Remodeler

Design Group Three Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC Design Tech Remodeling Sazama Design Build Remodel LLC

Bathroom Remodeler

Design Group Three Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC Design Tech Remodeling Refined Renovations The Tile Kings

Closet Design

Closet Concepts Runners-up: California Closets COR Improvements Design Group Three

Electrician

Roman Electric, Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Runners-up: Current Electric Co KWK Electric Inc Simons Electrical Systems

Home Builder

Bielinski Homes Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC John Sauermilch Jr Gen Contractor Lakeside Development Co

Home Remodeling

Design Group Three Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC Design Tech Remodeling Refined Renovations

Kitchen Remodeler

Refined Renovations Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC Design Group Three Design Tech Remodeling

Landscaper / Lawn Maintenance

Bluemel's Garden & Landscape Center Runners-up: C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC Flagstone Landscape DesignGoodland Property Services

Plumber

Joe DeBelak Plumbing & Heating Co Inc Runners-up: Borth-Wilson Plumbing Schoofs Plumbing Co Inc Viking Plumbing

Roofer

Allrite Home & Remodeling Runners-up: Community Roofing & Restoration Rob's Roofing LLC Weather Tight Corporation

Window & Siding

Lisbon Storm, Screen & Door Runners-up: Abby Windows Allrite Home & Remodeling Weather Tight Corporation