Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Home Improvement

by

Architect


Racinowski Design Studio


Runners-up:
Design Group Three
Logic Design & Architecture, Inc.
RINKA

Basement / Rec Room Remodeler


Design Group Three

Runners-up:
C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC
Design Tech Remodeling
Sazama Design Build Remodel LLC

Bathroom Remodeler


Design Group Three


Runners-up:
C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC
Design Tech Remodeling
Refined Renovations
The Tile Kings

Closet Design


Closet Concepts


Runners-up:
California Closets
COR Improvements
Design Group Three

Electrician


Roman Electric, Plumbing, Heating & Cooling


Runners-up:
Current Electric Co
KWK Electric Inc
Simons Electrical Systems

Home Builder


Bielinski Homes


Runners-up:
C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC
John Sauermilch Jr Gen Contractor
Lakeside Development Co

Home Remodeling


Design Group Three


Runners-up:
C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC
Design Tech Remodeling
Refined Renovations

Kitchen Remodeler


Refined Renovations


Runners-up:
C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC
Design Group Three
Design Tech Remodeling

Landscaper / Lawn Maintenance


Bluemel's Garden & Landscape Center


Runners-up:
C. Y. Tri-County Construction LLC
Flagstone Landscape DesignGoodland Property Services

Plumber


Joe DeBelak Plumbing & Heating Co Inc


Runners-up:
Borth-Wilson Plumbing
Schoofs Plumbing Co Inc
Viking Plumbing

Roofer


Allrite Home & Remodeling


Runners-up:
Community Roofing & Restoration
Rob's Roofing LLC
Weather Tight Corporation

Window & Siding


Lisbon Storm, Screen & Door       


Runners-up:
Abby Windows
Allrite Home & Remodeling
Weather Tight Corporation