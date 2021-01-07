Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Medical

Aesthetician


epic MedSpa


Runners-up:
Illume Cosmetic Surgery & MedSpa
Originails Salon and Spa
Susan Schmidt Skincare Savant

Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center


Serenity Inns Inc.


Runners-up:
Dewey Center
Meta House
Rogers Behavioral Health

Chiropractor


Chiropractic Company • Greenfield


Runners-up:
Alive Chiropractic
Strive Chiropractic
Shorewood Family Chiropractic

Cosmetic Dentist


Eastside Dental


Runners-up:
Dental Associates
Modern Touch Dental-Whitefish
Stephanie Murphy DDS

Cosmetic Surgeon


Lorelle L. Kramer, MD


Runners-up:
Christopher Hussussian, MD
Mark Blake, MD
Thomas G. Korkos, MD

Dentist


Dental Associates


Runners-up:
The Dentists South Shore
Shorewood Dental LLC
Stephanie Murphy DDS

Eye Doctor


Be Spectacled


Runners-up:
Knight Vision & Glaucoma
Metro Eye
Milwaukee Eye Care

Home Medical Care


Horizon Home Care & Hospice


Runners-up:
Ability GROUP, lLC
Comfort Keepers Home Care
Hearts To Home Senior Home Care

Hospital


Froedtert Hospital


Runners-up:
Children's Hospital Of Wisconsin
ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
West Allis Memorial Hospital

Lasik Surgeon


Milwaukee Eye Care


Runners-up: 
DeCarlo Eye Center
The LASIK Vision Institute
LasikPlus

Orthodontist


Bell Orthodontic Solutions


Runners-up
Barden Orthodontics
Dental Associates
Holzhauer, Hewett & Barta Orthodontics

Periodontist


Eddie Morales, DDS


Runners-up:
Cynthia T. Jarzembinski, DDS
Dale A. Newman DDS, SC
Dental Associates

Physical Therapist


Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy


Runners-up:
Evolv Physical Therapy & Performance
Geromove Physical Therapy
INVIVO

Psychiatrist / Psychologist


Integrative Psyche


Runners-up
A Deeper Well Counseling
Carlyle H. Chan, MD
Milwaukee Counselor

Telemedicine Provider


Thrive Holistic Medicine


Runners-up:
Envision ADHD
Muslim Community and Health Center
Thrive Massage & Wellness

Women's Medical Services


Planned Parenthood - Milwaukee-Water Street Health Center


Runners-up:
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Moreland OB-GYN Associates, S.C.

