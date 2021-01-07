Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Medical

×
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
Aesthetician
epic MedSpa Runners-up: Illume Cosmetic Surgery & MedSpa Originails Salon and Spa Susan Schmidt Skincare Savant
Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center
Serenity Inns Inc. Runners-up: Dewey Center Meta House Rogers Behavioral Health
Chiropractor
Chiropractic Company • Greenfield Runners-up: Alive Chiropractic Strive Chiropractic Shorewood Family Chiropractic
Cosmetic Dentist
Eastside Dental Runners-up: Dental Associates Modern Touch Dental-Whitefish Stephanie Murphy DDS
Cosmetic Surgeon
Lorelle L. Kramer, MD Runners-up: Christopher Hussussian, MD Mark Blake, MD Thomas G. Korkos, MD
Dentist
Dental Associates Runners-up: The Dentists South Shore Shorewood Dental LLC Stephanie Murphy DDS
Eye Doctor
Be Spectacled Runners-up: Knight Vision & Glaucoma Metro Eye Milwaukee Eye Care
Home Medical Care
Horizon Home Care & Hospice Runners-up: Ability GROUP, lLC Comfort Keepers Home Care Hearts To Home Senior Home Care
Hospital
Froedtert Hospital Runners-up: Children's Hospital Of Wisconsin ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital West Allis Memorial Hospital
Lasik Surgeon
Milwaukee Eye Care Runners-up: DeCarlo Eye Center The LASIK Vision Institute LasikPlus
Orthodontist
Bell Orthodontic Solutions Runners-up Barden Orthodontics Dental Associates Holzhauer, Hewett & Barta Orthodontics
Periodontist
Eddie Morales, DDS Runners-up: Cynthia T. Jarzembinski, DDS Dale A. Newman DDS, SC Dental Associates
Physical Therapist
Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy Runners-up: Evolv Physical Therapy & Performance Geromove Physical Therapy INVIVO
Psychiatrist / Psychologist
Integrative Psyche Runners-up A Deeper Well Counseling Carlyle H. Chan, MD Milwaukee Counselor
Telemedicine Provider
Thrive Holistic Medicine Runners-up: Envision ADHD Muslim Community and Health Center Thrive Massage & Wellness
Women's Medical Services
Planned Parenthood - Milwaukee-Water Street Health Center Runners-up: Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee Aurora West Allis Medical Center Moreland OB-GYN Associates, S.C.
