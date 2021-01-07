Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Out & About

All-Ages Venue

Photo Credit: Allen Halas Cactus Club Exterior

Cactus Club 2496 S. Wentworth Ave. 414-897-0663 cactusclubmilwaukee.com

Since taking over the booking responsibilities for Cactus Club, owner Kelsey Kaufmann has made important strides to create an inclusive space for all, and that includes all ages as well. After successfully helping alter the restrictions for all ages concerts, Cactus Club have previously hosted youth showcases and all ages matinees, as well as made younger acts part of their digital programming. Going into 2021, the venue is one of the best spots to discover Milwaukee’s musical talent for all. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: Hangout MKE Cafe & Lounge Co. The Rave / Eagles Club X-Ray Arcade

Arcade/Gaming

Up-Down MKE 615 E. Brady St. 414-585-0880 updownarcadebar.com

With two floors of nostalgic gaming on classic arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball alleys, patio activities and more, Up-Down MKE is a great stop for group activities, large and small. The craft beer selection and house-made pizza by the slice make it a one-stop shop for a night out. The walls are decked out with memorabilia from the ‘80s and ‘90s and all games cost only a quarter to play. It’s no surprise Up-Down MKE is a winner. (Tyler Nelson)

Runners-up: First and Bowl The Garcade Hangout MKE Cafe & Lounge Co.

Art Studio/Classes (NON-BAR)

Find Your Light Art School and Gallery, LLC 3701 E. Layton Ave. 414-759-1253 www.findyourlightartschool.com

The goal of Find Your Light Art School and Gallery is to provide the tools artists, novice to experienced, the tools needed to grow within a welcoming, positive and inspiring environment. Find Your Light offers group classes, private lessons, a gallery for art produced there and on Sundays for five hours, they hold an open studio, where artists can work on projects and share a little knowledge and work through ideas. (Griffin Bradley)

Runners-up: KitscheCoo Unique Gifts & Classes NEIGHBOR art studio Vibez Creative Arts Space

Attraction for Out-of-Town Guests

Milwaukee County Zoo 10001 W. Bluemound Road milwaukeezoo.org

Did you know that the Milwaukee County Zoo is home to the largest group of bonobos in North America? Bonobos also share 98.7% of their DNA with humans, making them—and chimpanzees—the closest living relatives to us. The Milwaukee County Zoo started in 1892 in Washington Park, but moved to the 190-acre Bluemound Road location in the late 1950s. With special activities going on all year round, it’s easy to find something to do at the zoo. (Tyler Nelson)

Runners-up: First and Bowl Milwaukee Art Museum NorthSouth Club SafeHouse

Axe Throwing Bar

AXE MKE 1924 E. Kenilworth Place 414-488-9340 www.axemke.com

Looking for a fun activity where you and your friends can throw axes in a controlled environment and drink beer? Look no further! One of the first of its kind in the area, AXE MKE has 12 lanes for up to six people per lane. Groups with reservations get a 90-minute session along with a lesson from an “Axe Master,” while walk-ins get 60 minutes. Before COVID, guests were encouraged to come sit at the bar, watch some axe throwing and enjoy some local beer, craft cocktails or wine. What a way to blow off some pent-up steam! (Griffin Bradley)

Runners-up: Falls Axe Fling Milwaukee NorthSouth Club

Bar for Quiet Conversation

At Random 2501 S. Delaware Ave. 414-481-8030 atrandommke.com

Some real estate money-grubber wanted to tear it down and build a condo, but fortunately At Random was saved. Although located on a corner, it’s no mere corner bar. At Random is more like the side room at a Vegas casino circa 1955—there’s Frank and Dino and Sammy, chuckling quietly as they trade quips over luscious tropical and ice cream drinks topped with colored umbrellas. You want beer or wine—you can find it down the street. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Bryant's Cocktail Lounge Sugar Maple The Tin Widow

Bar on a Budget

Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave. 414-278-8770 landmarklanes.com

Landmark Lanes is the East Side’s destination for bowling, arcade games, live music and a bar with drink specials offered daily. The bar’s happy hour is Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., offering $2 pints and rail mixers. While Landmark has had to reduce their capacity to 25 percent, pausing karaoke and league nights, they have continued to provide an affordable, wide variety of drinks to their customers who have shown unwavering support. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: The Drunk Uncle The Newport Redbar

Bar To Be Seen In

Elsa’s on the Park 833 N. Jefferson St. 414-765-0615 elsas.com

With its marble and terrazzo surfaces, Elsa’s classic, never-out-of-fashion look has endured after more than 35 years in the same Downtown location. The menu includes some of the town’s best burgers, the bar serves a potent martini and walls have seen a changing array of local art. It’s always been busy at night with a diverse crowd locked in conversation and looking for familiar faces. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Brewskis Nettie's Irish Pub - NIP’S NorthSouth Club Trailer Park Tavern

Bar to Watch Soccer

The Highbury Pub 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-294-4400

No matter what club you support, The Highbury Pub in Bay View is an atmosphere that feels inclusive for all soccer fans. With matches from the Premier League and Bundesliga all the way to the Serbian SuperLiga on TV at any given point throughout the day, owner Joe Katz and his staff help transport Milwaukeeans to another part of the world to watch the beautiful game however they please. If you’re looking to roar with your fellow supporters at all hours of the morning, you’d be hard pressed to find a better place to do so. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: Moran's Pub Nomad World Pub Red Lion Pub

Bar with a Patio

Von Trier 2235 N. Farwell Ave. 414-272-1775 vontriers.com

The hue and cry that went up when rumors spread of Von Trier closing—you’d think they were tearing down the Hoan Bridge or removing the dinosaur from the Public Museum! This beloved reminder of Milwaukee’s Germanic past, all dark wood, stained glass and beer steins, is a womb-like retreat in the winter months. But come summer, the enclosed backyard is the place to sit at the crossroads of the city’s and watch the crowds go by. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Lost Whale Nettie's Irish Pub - NIP’S Nomad World Pub Station No. 06 Three Cellars

Beer Garden

South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden 2900 S. Shore Drive 414-617-1147 southshoreterrace.com

Milwaukee’s Bavarian heritage makes beer gardens a natural fit. Our limited outdoor season means we enjoy them to the fullest. We can boast four permanent beer gardens, a wine and beer garden and a Traveling Beer Garden, which visits 12 Milwaukee County parks each season. As a bonus, when you drink at a beer garden, you're helping to fund future projects in the parks. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: Estabrook Beer Garden Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park Hubbard Park Beer Garden

Bloody Mary

Sobelmans Multiple locations sobelmanspubandgrill.com

What used to be a simple cocktail with the base of tomato juice and vodka has turned into a pageant where the most exotic sides included in the mug are rewarded. Sobelmans has a long history as one of the best burger bars around and is also home to the original Bloody Mary Bar. Not long after first being offered, their signature Bloodies with cheeseburgers as garnish made national news. Since then, they even offer one Bloody with a whole fried chicken as a garnish. (Tyler Nelson)

Runners-up: Café Hollander (Tosa) Steny's Tavern & Grill The Wicked Hop

Brewery Tour

Lakefront Brewery 1872 N. Commerce St. 414-372-8800 lakefrontbrewery.com

Lakefront Brewery provides one of the most fun, yet informative, tours in town. Your paid ticket guarantees four 6-ounce samples, a free souvenir pint glass, and a ticket for a free beer from a sizable list of area bars to be used the same day as the tour. For those who seek a more immersive experience, Lakefront offers a three-hour, once a week, technical tour which allows in-depth educational opportunities with experts and a post-tour pairing menu. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Runners-up: Miller Brewery Milwaukee Brewing Company Sprecher Brewing Co.

Cocktail Lounge/Cocktail Kit

At Random 2501 S. Delaware Ave. atrandommke.com

At Random has been serving specialty cocktails in Bay View since 1964. Over the last two years, the lounge has been under new ownership, but that atmosphere and classic cocktails haven’t changed, making At Random the perfect date-night dessert stop. In the wild year that 2020 was, businesses were forced to adapt to the new normal of the pandemic world. One of the shining lights throughout the COVID-19 reality was how companies pivoted and really started providing creative solutions to keep their businesses alive. At Random offers great cocktails customers can assemble and consume at home. With the colder weather coming, hot cocktails have been all the rage for customers. One huge hit has been “Under the Volcano,” which is made with hot chocolate, Mezcal, nutmeg, cinnamon, hot pepper and vanilla, topped with marshmallows. Yummy. (Griffin Bradley)

Runners-up Cocktail Lounge: Blu at the Pfister Hotel Bryant's Cocktail Lounge Lost Whale Runners-up Cocktail Kit: Lost Whale The Packing House Twisted Path Distillery

Craft Beer Selection At A Bar

Sugar Maple 441 E. Lincoln Ave. www.mysugarmaple.com

Milwaukee lager lovers and hop-heads alike will not be surprised by Sugar Maple’s victory in this category. Dozens of tap lines pour a constantly rotating list of craft beer from all over the United States. There are also hard seltzers, wines and even handmade cocktails available, but beer is definitely the reason customers come through the door. One of the best things about the bar, besides the comedy, music and other events, is the fact they don’t have any televisions inside. (Griffin Bradley)

Runners-up: The Brass Tap The Drunk Uncle Sugar Maple WhirlyBall Brookfield

Dance Club

Mad Planet 533 E. Center St. www.mad-planet.net

A Friday Night Retro Dance Party at Mad Planet was one of my firsts tastes of the scene in Riverwest and one of most fond memories of a genuinely fun night out. There’s definitely a mood that brings people back. You’ll catch people from different backgrounds, generations and surrounding suburbs making the trek to let loose and set their worries aside. Depending on the entertainment on nights of shows, that same energy comes out. Would recommend. Do recommend. Will continue to recommend and can’t wait until it’s time to get weird again, the old-fashioned way. (Tyler Nelson)

Runners-up: Jo-Cat’s Pub LaCage NiteClub RWB Milwaukee This is it!

Escape Room

Escape MKE 3333 N Mayfair Rd 414-301-7183 Escapemke.com

Immerse yourself in a world of breaking codes and solving crime at Escape MKE. Players can choose between a selection of missions to take on with their friends, families or coworkers. Employees are dedicated to providing a realistic, entertaining experience, going into character to explain how teams can complete their mission before time runs out. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: City 13- Milwaukee’s Premier Escape Room Save Milwaukee Escape Rooms TeamEscape 262

Happy Hour

Maxie's 6732 W. Fairview 414-292-3969 maxiesmke.com

Cajun restaurants have come and gone, but Maxie’s keeps chugging along. Over the years, their focus has changed slightly, but their consistency in quality and creative food has not wavered since the day chef Joe Muench opened it in 2007. In recent years, as Southern cooking has become more popular in Wisconsin, there’s been more of an emphasis on Carolina Lowcountry cuisine and barbecue on the menu. The posted happy hour schedule is 4-6 p.m. daily with $1 fresh-shucked oysters. (Lacey Muszynski)

Runners-up: Mason Street Grill Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Trailer Park Tavern

Hookah Lounge

Casablanca (East Side) 728 E. Brady St. 414-271-6000 casablancaonbrady.com

Forty years ago in most of the U.S., hookahs were known only to Middle Easterners and druggies. Since then, the tactile pleasure of holding the long-stemmed pipe and drawing smoke through a water bowl has gone mainstream. But still, a restaurant serving Middle Eastern food sets a great atmosphere for the experience of filtered tobaccos in many flavors. Due to the pandemic, hookahs are available only on the patio when weather allows. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Casablanca (Brookfield) Dream Lab Oakland Cafe

Hotel Lounge

Iron Horse Hotel

Ash Hearth and Bar (The Iron Horse Hotel) 500 W. Florida St. 414-374-4766 theironhorsehotel.com

Branded and Ash Hearth and Bat at the Iron Horse Hotel serves pub fare, beer, cocktails and over 75 bourbon and scotch selections. The outdoor space, The Yard, is open from Memorial Day through October. It offers communal fire pits, cozy lounge furniture and is always pet friendly. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: Kimpton Journeyman Hotel Pfister Hotel Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel

Import Beer Selection

Café Benelux 346 N Broadway 414-501-2500 cafebenelux.com

The Third Ward would not be the same without Café Benelux and their extensive beer selection. Benelux emulates the grand cafés of Europe’s Lowlands right in Milwaukee. The café takes their beer selection seriously, hand-picking beers from their yearly visits to Belgium and Holland in order to bring home the best. Café Benelux has recently opened their Lux Domes, private domes that allow customers to enjoy the cafe’s rooftop during the winter. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: The Brass Tap The Drunk Uncle Von Trier

Irish Pub

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub 1234 N. Astor St. www.countyclare-inn.com

It doesn’t get any more Irish than the East Side’s County Clare Inn & Pub. Chances are you’ll hear legitimate Irish accents from some of the employees. A staple for traditional Irish music and classic Irish pub fare, Guinness Brewmaster, Fergal Murray recognizes County Clare as the best Guinness pint in Wisconsin. Upstairs, there are 29 rooms available for rent for travelers or those looking to get away for the weekend. Sláinte! (Tyler Nelson)

Runners-up: Campbell's Irish Pub Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Nettie's Irish Pub - NIP’S

Jazz Club

The Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave. www.exploretock.com/jazzestate

The Jazz Estate has been serving drinks and live music since 1977. Now under new ownership, that same business model is in place. Obviously, there’s not much for live music while they’re adhering to safety measures put in place during the pandemic. A perfect spot with everything you would imagine in a jazz club: dark and cozy with a regular stream of local and national acts performing. While the music is not happening, they’re serving up some pretty serious to-go cocktails as well! (Tyler Nelson)

Runners-up: Caroline's the cheel / baaree Snifters Tapas & Spirits

Karaoke Bar

Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave. www.landmarklanes.com

Landmark Lanes has just about anything a group of friends could ask for. The twice-weekly karaoke nights really put this spot over the top. Every Tuesday and Thursday, the Moon Room hosts Simply the Best Entertainment karaoke from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and it is a treat! Work up the courage to take the stage first in the arcade, then blow off some steam throwing rocks down the lanes at the bowling alley. This is a must for Milwaukee college students. (Griffin Bradley)

Runners-up: Amelia's The High Note Karaoke Lounge Nomad World Pub

Live Music Venue

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St. pabsttheater.org

The historic building in Downtown Milwaukee is a legacy of the city’s German cultural heritage and has seen just about every kind of performance since opening in the 1890s. Under its current management, the Pabst has been one of many venues for touring bands that have kept Milwaukee in the music promotions spotlight while also serving as a stage for comedy and the performing arts. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Cactus Club Linneman's Riverwest Inn Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon

Margarita

Café Corazón Multiple Locations www.corazonmilwaukee.com

The Corazón Margarita started thousands of legendary nights. The simple concoction, now served at three Café Corazón locations, is part of the reason the small restaurant from Riverwest has been around and expanded after all these years. Add the fact that they’re farm-to-table and support local farmers through Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA) and you’ve got yourself a regular spot for Mexican food and a guilt-free margarita or two whenever the opportunity knocks. (Tyler Nelson)

Runners-up: Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria Botanas Restaurant Conejitos Place

Martini/Romantic Bar

Blu at the Pfister 424 E. Wisconsin Ave. 414-273-8222 thepfisterhotel.com

It’s an elevator ride to an incomparable view—at least in Milwaukee where, unlike Manhattan, bar windows seldom take in a 23rd floor skyline. Perched atop the Pfister Hotel in the heart of Downtown, Blu has been a lounge where local jazz singers and combos perform. Perhaps the sophisticated audio ambience, plus the view and those potent martinis, equals romance? (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up Martini: Don's Grocery & Liquor Elsa's On the Park JoJo's Martini Lounge Runners-up Romantic Bar: At Random Bryant's Cocktail Lounge Painting with a Twist

Microbrewery-Taproom

Eagle Park Brewing 823 E. Hamilton St. www.eagleparkbrewing.com

Eagle Park Brewing is working its way into becoming a staple on the Lower East Side of Milwaukee. In the taproom, you’ll find a long list of flavorful and hoppy creations, whether you’re a fan of NEIPAs. milkshake IPAs or imperial fruited sours. Grab some suds to-go or stop in and order some food with your brews. The Friday fish fry is the perfect way to enjoy some local beer and kickoff the weekend. (Griffin Bradley)

Runners-up: Black Husky Brewing Indeed Brewing Company & Taproom Milwaukee Vennture Brew Co

Milwaukee Tour

Edelweiss Milwaukee River Cruise Line 205 W. Highland Ave. 414-276-7447 edelweissboats.com

Whether you know the ins and outs of Milwaukee or you’re new to the city, Edelweiss Cruises and Boat Tours are the go-to for public and private cruises. While they provide narrated tours for sight-seeing, customers can reserve a tour to celebrate any occasion. Edelweiss has shown a passion for Milwaukee, teaming up with Milwaukee Riverkeeper to collect trash from bridges in downtown to help keep the city’s rivers clean. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: Gothic Milwaukee Herb Walk (Tippecanoe Herbs) Historic Milwaukee, Inc.

New Bar (Opened in 2020)

Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling S64 W15640 Commerce Center Pkwy, Muskego www.eagleparkbrewing.com

Banking off the success of their East Side location, Eagle Park Brewing opened their newest branch in Muskego this year, where they’re offering a whole lot more than just their sought-after beer. This location features a tasting room, restaurant, distillery and private event space. Not an easy feat in 2020, but there’s enough space to stay socially distant and you can always take a pack of tall boys or a crowler or two to enjoy at home. Definitely worth the drive to Muskego! (Griffin Bradley)

Runners-up: The LOKAL Beer Garden Pete's Pub UNION HOUSE | Public House & Bakery

Paint & Wine Bar

Painting With a Twist 155 E. Silver Spring Dr. 414-988-5050 Paintingwithatwist.com

What started as a small business hoping to bring together a community devastated by Hurricane Katrina became so successful that it’s reached 41 states. Painting With a Twist provides an escape from the reality of everyday life. The studio’s step-by-step instruction allows even a beginner to create a work of art. Painters can enjoy wine while they complete their masterpieces. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts The Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquet Hall Splash Studio

Pet-Friendly Establishment

Sip and Purr Café 2021 E. Ivanhoe Place 414-585-0707 sipandpurr.com

Sip and Purr Cat Café serves coffee and pastries that can be enjoyed with the company of adoptable cats, and, since its opening in 2018, has already helped 573 cats get adopted. In 2020, COVID-19 forced the small business to rethink how it can safely continue to care for the cats and get customers in the door. At the beginning of the pandemic, owner Katy McHugh decided it was best that the 10 cats inside the café remained there. They were cared for a few times daily staff members. Then, until the café reopened in June, McHugh decided to start doing one-on-one adoptions. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: Black Husky Brewing The Highbury Pub Twisted Path Distillery

Place for Family Fun

Hangout MKE Café & Lounge 1819 N. Farwell Ave. 414-808-1006 hangoutmke.com

Located on the East Side, Hangout MKE Café and Lounge is a place that encourages patrons to turn off their phones and socialize with one another. With a gaming area that encompasses the entire location, there’s plenty to do including a giant soccer billiards table, table tennis, pop-a-shot machines and more. Whether you’re taking someone out for a date night, spending the day with friends, or just looking for something new and interesting to do in the city, Hangout MKE is a gem. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: First and Bowl Little Sprouts Play Cafe WhirlyBall Brookfield

Rock Club

Cactus Club 2496 S. Wentworth Ave. 414-897-0663 cactusclubmilwaukee.com

Music fans of a certain age fondly remember bands playing the Cactus Club and having to duck under the ceiling-mounted heating unit. For nearly 25 years, little-club-that-could has attracted such acts as The White Stripes, Queens of the Stone Age, Interpol and Death Cab for Cutie before they hit big. They club also such legends as The Reigning Sound, Scott Morgan and Brazilian singer-songwriter Sessa. The forward-thinking venue is also a good neighborhood partner committed to creating a welcome and inclusive environment. Rules include: no sexism, no racism, no ableism, no ageism, no homophobia, no transphobia, no fatphobia, no hatefulness. (Benjamin Dover)

Runners-up: Paulie's Pub and Eatery Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon Shank Hall

Sports Bar

The Mecca Sports Bar & Grill 1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. 414-908-0401 themeccamke.com

There’s a giant 38-foot television, need we say more? Located in the heart of the Deer District, The Mecca Sports Bar & Grill is a great place to not only watch the Bucks, but also Brewers games, the Packers, and just about any major sporting event. If you’re looking to recreate the arena experience, there are fan cams and a rotating ticker board of sports updates to accompany great drinks specials and food. The Mecca Sports Bar & Grill is a massive celebration of all that’s great about sports, and in one convenient location. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: First and Bowl The Highbury Pub Moran's Pub

Strip Club

Silk Exotic Gentlemen's Club Multiple locations silkexotic.com

Who’da guessed every night at a gentleman’s club would come to look like the Dance of the Seven Veils minus six? The newest location, Silk Exotic on Water -- the former home of Art’s Performing Center, for art’s sake-- completes a trifecta of local locations here in the city that always sweeps ain’a’? I’m Benjamin Dover and I told you so. (Benjamin Dover)

Runners-up: Encore Heartbreakers On the Border

Trivia Night

Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave. 414-763-6992 Threelionspub.com

Three Lions Pub is Shorewood’s “community living room,” bringing patrons together to enjoy an authentic British experience, from the menu to their emphasis on hospitality. Every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. is Three Lions’ trivia night. Trivia night is so important to the pub that they’ve modified it to be more COVID-19-safe. Even if you’re not well-versed in trivia, if you come with the best team name you may still win a prize. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up Campbell's Irish Pub Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Painting with a Twist

Video Arcade

Up-Down MKE 615 E. Brady St. 414-585-0880 updownarcadebar.com/milwaukee

Up-Down MKE has brought back the original arcade games from the ‘80s and ‘90s, recreating the classic arcade feel. Up-Down’s daily specials offer affordable deals on game tokens, drinks and pizza. The arcade bar has become a birthday favorite, offering 40 free tokens to patrons celebrating their day. Up-Down is bringing back the fanny pack, reloading customers’ Up-Down fanny packs with a pound of tokens for just $20. The arcade’s customer appreciation and wide range of specials has made it a Milwaukee favorite. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: Bounce Milwaukee The Garcade JB's On 41

Whiskey Selection at a Bar

The Vanguard 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-539-3593 vanguardbar.com

You may know The Vanguard primarily for their delectable sausage combinations, but the drink selections can be as smoky as you prefer as well. With a wall of spirits that lines the Bay View bar, chances are there’s just the right whiskey for you. The bar also has their own signature Private Select blend of Maker’s Mark, with the bourbon purist in mind. Straight or neat, be sure to grab yourself a pour to pair with your food, or just to watch vintage WWF Superstars episodes on their TVs. Be somebody at The Vanguard. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: Bass Bay Brewhouse The Tin Widow Trailer Park Tavern