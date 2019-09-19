Best of Milwaukee 2019 Social Media Kit

Every year you hear “check out this place, it’s amazing” and “I just had the best food at…” and now it’s your chance to vote on who is the best in our 2019 Best of Milwaukee campaign!

With our two-stage voting system that has drawn a record number of voters over the past couple years, we want to make sure you have all the tools you need to give your business (or your favorite locals!) the edge.

So, feel free to use anything you want from this page to help get you over the top! The ballot's 300 awards are divided up into 14 categories. Check which category you're in and start promoting!

First, the essential info:

What We're Doing

Shepherd Express markets Best of Milwaukee to residents and frequent visitors through as many channels as humanly possible and some that might be humanly impossible, including:

Print advertisements in Shepherd Express during the nomination round, finals round and once the winners are announced

Printed ballot the week of Sept. 19, 2019

Online and mobile advertising across the Shepherd website and our Facebook page

Email marketing to Shepherd Express network

Posters at interested venues

What You Can Do: 9 Ideas

Share the appropriate ballot link on your Facebook page during the voting period. After all, you'll need to get some love from your customers in order to make it into the finals round. Use the hashtag #BestofMilwaukee. Download the image at the top of this article and share it on Facebook and Twitter with links to vote. Tell your employees to vote for you and direct them to ShepherdExpress.com/BOM19. Purchase an online ballot ad. There's still space in many categories. Contact your sales representative today to talk about available opportunities. Snap and post a behind the scenes pic of some of your employees voting on their phone with a link to the ballot. Snap and post a pic of the exterior of your business with a link to the ballot. Display provided marketing materials for Best of Milwaukee in prominent places. Promote your participation in Best of Milwaukee on your website. Prompt employees to talk with customers about voting in Best of Milwaukee.

So get out there and make sure your customers know about your campaign to win your business' Best of Milwaukee category!