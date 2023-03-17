Ethereal Gold Dispensary Launches Vending Machine Program

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Ethereal Gold Dispensary Ethereal Gold Dispensary

Ethereal Gold Dispensary announced on Thursday that they have launched a legal cannabis vending machine program. These vending machines will be located in select venues with federally and state legal products, such as cannabis edibles, vapes, and other cannabis products.

The machines are not your typical vending machines, as they include age verification technology to ensure that only those of legal age can purchase products. The new initiative will provide consumers with a more convenient and efficient way to acquire products without having to visit Ethereal Gold Dispensary during store hours or wait for shipping.

The program is also designed to support communities affected by the war on drugs, with Ethereal Gold Dispensary's "It's the Right Thing to Do" donation program. All products purchased from these vending machines will contribute to this program, as well as promote consumer safety and compliance.

Image via Ethereal Gold Dispensary Ethereal Gold Vending Machine

According to Bill Fuchs, Ethereal Gold Dispensary's company president, the legal cannabis vending machines provide consumers with a new and exciting way to purchase their desired products. He further explained that this is a significant step towards customer convenience and enhancing their experience, especially as many products available from other businesses are likely not full-panel tested, which can expose consumers to harmful contaminants like solvents, heavy metals, mycotoxins, microbials, and more.

The first Ethereal Gold Dispensary Legal Cannabis vending machines will be placed in Waukesha County in April. Ethereal Gold Dispensary is also currently seeking additional venues that will provide the space and electricity for the machine, while the dispensary will handle the rest of the process, such as purchasing and setting up the machine, stocking it with products, and maintaining it.

This program also allows venues to make passive income from the legal cannabis vending machines without having to verify IDs, be involved in the payment process, or stock the machine, as that will be handled by Ethereal Gold.

With this initiative, Ethereal Gold Dispensary is taking a significant step towards enhancing the customer experience and convenience in the legal cannabis industry.