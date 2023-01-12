Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association Plans February Summit

× Expand Image via Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association

The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) will be hosting the "Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit" in Milwaukee on February 15th and 16th at the Hilton City Center. The summit, which is powered by Wisconsin-based Indigenous Business Group, will bring together cannabis and hemp experts, Indigenous leaders, and non-Native partners for panel discussions, educational seminars, and networking to discuss the current state of the Wisconsin cannabis industry, policy reform, and Indigenous interests in cannabis.

According to Rob Pero, the founder of ICIA, co-founder of Indigenous Business Group, and owner of Wisconsin-based hemp company Canndigenous, the goal of the summit is to provide a space for industry leaders to come together and address the most pressing issues facing cannabis policy reform in Wisconsin. "The ICIA is highly focused on developing strategies for economic opportunity in the state for both the public sector and for Indigenous communities to ensure Tribal sovereignty," says Pero.

The ICIA, which was established to promote the exploration, development, and advancement of the cannabis industry for the benefit of all Indigenous communities, aims to educate the public and business community, destigmatize cannabis, and move forward cannabis policy reform and legislation in a responsible, ethical, and inclusive way. February's Wisconsin Cannabis Summit will serve as a call to action for Wisconsin to develop a strategic cannabis initiative.

The summit will feature panel discussions, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities for attendees, followed by a reception and a fundraiser for ICIA. There will also be opportunities for meetings with ICIA staff, policy makers, cannabis and hemp consultants, and investors.

At the conference, ICIA will present market studies and datasets that outline the opportunities available to cannabis entrepreneurs and Tribal Nations throughout Wisconsin. The organization will share insights, and highlight tangible steps for attendees based on real in-market data.

"The goal of the Wisconsin Cannabis Policy Summit is to take a look at the current and future landscape of the state's cannabis and hemp markets and lay an equitable, inclusive, and strategic path forward for the industry," says Pero. "Bringing our Tribal and Indigenous partners together with non-Native industry leaders provides a unique opportunity to look at cannabis reform through the lens of tribal sovereignty and share insights from all corners of the marketplace."

To register for the Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit, visit indigenouscannabis.org. The ICIA exists to build an equitable and sustainable Indigenous cannabis industry through sensible policy, empowerment, and connection.