Sweetly Baked Brings Cannabidiol-infused Bakery to the Third Ward

Photo: sweetlybaked.com Sweetly Baked - CBD Macarons

Like many people, Amanda Buhrman turned to baking during the pandemic to help relieve stress and anxiety. The long-time hobby baker went above her usual cookies and brownies and taught herself how to make French macrons and handcrafted chocolates.

Cannabidiol (CBD) was another thing Buhrman turned to as a pandemic stress reliver. Noticing a dearth of commercial CBD bakeries in the Milwaukee area, she began researching how to infuse CBD, along with Delta-8, a federally legal compound of the hemp plant, into baked goods. After looking into state laws regarding CBD edibles, she launched Sweetly Baked, a small-batch boutique bakery that offers cannabidiol (CBD) and Delta-8-infused bakery, as well as non-infused bakery.

Buhrman makes chocolate chip cookies, brownies, French macarons, chocolates filled with ganache or caramel, and shortbread cookies at a shared commercial kitchen space and pick-up window at 770 N. Jefferson St. Customers can order online and schedule a pickup. Buhrman also ships throughout Wisconsin. She occasionally sells overflow from orders through pop-ups at the pickup window, and she does custom orders.

Buhrman was able to leave her full-time office job to operate Sweetly Baked. Being among the pandemic statistics of people leaving their pre-COVID-19 jobs to do something different or more fulfilling, she has no regrets. “I love meeting people and connecting with those in Milwaukee’s CBD industry and learning from them. It’s been a great journey.”

Consistent Dosing: It’s All About the Math

Buhrman sources her CBD and Delta-8 from Goodland Extracts, a hemp processor in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. “I did a lot of research and chose them because they are Milwaukee-based, but primarily because they have a really clean extraction processes. I felt good about all the procedures they have in place,” she says.

It requires a lot of math when crafting edibles, for both the actual infusion and keeping the dosages consistent. “I check my math every single time to ensure I’m measuring things exactly and consistently,” Buhrman explains. “You also need to account for anything that is baked. If you bake at too high of a temperature, you risk baking off the cannabinoids. I spent a lot of time testing recipes and temperatures and changing recipes. It’s precise baking that has to be replicated the same way every time.”

Everything Buhrman sells in-person and online is intended to be single-dose, at 10 milligrams, which Buhrman found is a common dose. She doesn’t make cakes or pies, which would be difficult to dose depending on the size of the pieces cut.

Her two best-selling CBD and Delta-8 items are the chocolate chip cookies and brownies. For custom orders and non-infused bakery, the macarons are the most popular. She also offers CBD-infused pet treats and will feature gingersnaps for the holidays, both of which will be available exclusively at markets and events. Look for Sweetly Baked treats at the West Allis Christkindlmarkt Dec. 3 and 4; Saint Kate Holiday Marketplace Dec. 11 and 12; and the re:Craft & Relic Jan. 29 and 30.

Buhrman may eventually get a retail storefront or explore CBD infusion dining, but for now she’s content with a boutique, small-batch approach and establishing her brand. “I feel like my product is something people didn’t know they wanted. I get so many repeat customers when I hand out samples. They realize there are more options for CBD and Delta-8 edibles than gummies,” she concludes. “This is not meant to replace gummies, but instead to try something more unique and elevated.”

For more information, visit sweetlybaked.com.