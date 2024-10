× Expand Photo Courtesy Pabst Theater Group Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends announced a 2025 U.S. tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.'s iconic 1985 album, Fables of the Reconstruction.

Thursday, March 13, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.

Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee

